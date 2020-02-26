SP heavyweight Azam khan sent to jail in forgery case along with wife and son

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 15:38 IST

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Mohd Azam Khan was sent to jail on Wednesday along with his wife Tazeen Fatima, MLA from Rampur and son Mohd Abdullah Azam, MLA from Suar, after their bail application in a case related to forgery of age-proof documents of Abdullah Azam were rejected by a local court.

The next hearing in the case would be on March 2. Former UP minister Khan, appeared before the court on Wednesday with his family after he was declared an absconder and the local court issued a non-bailable warrant against him and ordered attachment of his properties on Tuesday.

In September 2019, the court had issued summons to all three lawmakers, after taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed by Rampur police, in which all three have been charged with forgery and cheating.

The court had directed the SHO of Ganj Kotwali police station, under whose jurisdiction the family resides, to ensure compliance of its order. Thereafter, the court issued non-bailable warrants against the Khans when they failed to present themselves before it.

With charges ranging from land grabbing, stealing buffaloes, goats, books and power thefts, Khan has more than 88 lawsuits pending against him.

On January 3, 2019, local BJP leader Akash Saxena had lodged a complaint alleging Azam and his wife helped their son in obtaining two fake birth certificates – one from Lucknow and another from Rampur – following which an FIR was registered at Ganj Kotwali.

The Rampur police have already filed a charge sheet against Abdullah Azam for allegedly possessing two birth certificates and PAN card.

An MLA from Suar assembly seat in Rampur, Abdullah’s election was set aside by the Allahabad high court on December 16, last year, for being under-age on a petition moved by Nawab Kazim Ali Khan. He had accused Abdullah of filing false and forged documents related to his proof of age.

“His (Abdullah’s) date of birth as per his educational certificates is January 1, 1993, but according to the birth certificate issued by the Lucknow Nagar Nigam, it is September 30, 1990,” said Kazim. Khan and his family have been charge-sheeted by Rampur police for providing false information for getting the passport made and then misusing it under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 121 (1) A under the Passport Act.