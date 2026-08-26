Lucknow, The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday said it would implement the 'Stree Samman Samridhhi Yojna' to improve women's access to education and employment opportunities, if it is voted to power in the 2027 Assembly polls.

SP promises 'Stree Samman Samriddhi Yojana' if voted to power in 2027 Assembly polls

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Addressing a press conference alongside party president Akhilesh Yadav, party MP Dimple Yadav said, "Women's power will develop not merely by talking about it, but by giving women true representation. Respect and prosperity of every woman included in the PDA as "Aadhi Abadi is our resolve," the Mainpuri MP said.

Explaining the name of the scheme, Yadav said the word 'Stree' had been chosen as it represented the gender without restricting it to any particular age group.

"While words such as girl, young woman or woman indicate an age bracket, the word 'Stree' represents a gender and, therefore, the scheme can apply to women of every age," she said.

She said 'Samman' was placed before 'Samriddhi' because respect should be the foremost guarantee for every woman, irrespective of her social or economic status.

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{{^usCountry}} "She deserves respect simply because she is a woman. Social empowerment and strengthening her position require respect even before prosperity," Dimple Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "She deserves respect simply because she is a woman. Social empowerment and strengthening her position require respect even before prosperity," Dimple Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

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She said economic empowerment was equally important as it enabled women to become self-reliant and contribute financially to their families, thereby increasing their equality within the household.

"The economic strength of a woman itself is her empowerment," she said.

Dimple Yadav said the scheme would be implemented in phases and its functioning and success would be assessed periodically, with necessary improvements made based on the outcome.

"We will create a path towards respect and prosperity through mobile phones, laptops, financial assistance, education and training, which will gradually teach women to stand on their own feet with dignity and confidence," she said.

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She said the scheme would seek to improve women's access to education and employment opportunities and promote their economic empowerment.

"Women's prosperity and economic empowerment play an important role in enabling them to improve their lives," she said.

Yadav announced that the scheme would initially be rolled out with an assistance of ₹40,000, which would be increased every year.

She said the initiative reflected the party's "positive thinking" towards women, who constitute half of the population represented by the 'A' in the party's PDA formulation.

The party made the announcement on Women's Equality Day, which is observed annually on August 26 in the United States to commemorate the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution in 1920, which granted women the right to vote.

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