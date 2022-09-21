Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Special court on corruption to hear ex-AIADMK minister case: HC

Special court on corruption to hear ex-AIADMK minister case: HC

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 12:36 AM IST

Originally, following complaints from Arappor Iyakkam, a non-governmental organisation which claimed it was fighting against corruption, and DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had registered two FIRS against Velumani

The bench of Acting Chief Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice Sundar Mohan gave a direction when the two corruption cases were taken up. (HT Archives)
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai

The special court constituted to hear corruption cases against MPs and MLAs will hear the two related cases registered against former municipal administration minister S P Velumani, the first bench of the Madras high court said on Tuesday.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice M Duraiswamy, retiring on Wednesday, and Justice Sundar Mohan gave a direction to this effect when the two corruption cases were taken up.

The special court is headed by Justice P N Prakash. Velumani was minister in the previous AIADMK regime.

The interim stay granted by the court earlier will continue to operate till the final hearing of the case, the bench added.

Originally, following complaints from Arappor Iyakkam, a non-governmental organisation which claimed it was fighting against corruption, and DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had registered two FIRS against Velumani. The complaints alleged large-scale irregularities in the award of contracts pertaining to Chennai and Coimbatore corporations during the AIADMK regime. The charge against the Coimbatore AIADMK strongman was that he had allotted the contracts to his benamis, relatives and close friends and thereby caused crores of loss to the state exchequer.

Velumani preferred the present petitions to quash the FIRs, which will be heard by the special court on some other day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP