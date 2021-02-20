Special representatives’ talks on the cards, India, China to restore status quo ante
With India and China agreeing to restore status quo ante on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a meeting between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, both special representatives on boundary resolution, will take place soon to sort out differences in perception over the undefined border, people familiar with the matter said.
While the 10th meeting between military commanders will take place in Chushul on Saturday, the backchannel talks between the special representatives have ensured that no side will unilaterally alter the status quo along the 3488km long LAC and the status quo ante will be restored on all points. Doval and Wang had a video conference on June 7, 2020, and have kept in touch, with external affairs minister S Jaishankar holding the diplomatic end of conversations with Beijing.
Although both Indian and Chinese military commanders have been showcasing their role during the 10-month stand-off, the governments on both sides are taking a step forward to normalise relations on a reciprocal basis.
It is understood that the Indian side has made it clear that it will stand up to any use of force but is willing to discuss and build a positive atmosphere for sorting out all outstanding issues related to the LAC.
“We have conveyed that the two sides can sit together and work their way towards resolving differences in perception over the LAC after China has created positivity by restoring status quo ante on Pangong Tso. There can be no dialogue if PLA uses force but if China can persuade that India is wrong or vice versa on border perception, then the two sides can mutually adjust to the perception line,” said a senior official in the know of the developments.
Also Read | Beijing on diplomatic charge amid pullback
According to national security planners, it is for China to create a positive atmosphere for forward movement in bilateral ties as India will respond in kind and more. “The trajectory that India and China ties take from Pangong Tso disengagement depends on Beijing but the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) withdrawal has been taken in the right spirit in New Delhi,” said a former Indian Army chief.
After the disengagement from Pangong Tso, the military commanders on Saturday are expected to work out the modalities of withdrawal of armour and artillery from friction points at Gogra-Hot Springs and work out the modalities for restoring full patrolling rights to the two sides in the Depsang Bulge area, south of Daulet Beg Oldi sector.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central forces to be deployed in Bengal ahead of election dates announcement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Special representatives’ talks on cards, India, China to restore status quo ante
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden's Indian-American nominee to lead budget faces challenge to confirmation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's active Covid-19 cases rise again, tally soars over 10.97 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Live: India’s reports 13,993 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload up at 143,127
Maharashtra’s daily Covid cases surpass 6,000; govt steps up testing, tracking
- Maharashtra’s health department and experts on the state-appointed panel have expressed confidence that the spread of the virus will be contained with stricter measures, higher testing and wider tracking.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Pangong Tso disengagement ends, 10th round of talks today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws protests LIVE: 208 farmers dead since beginning of agitation, says BKU
- They have also wanted a legal guarantee over the practice of procurement of yields under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system.
Mamata Banerjee, Amarinder Singh may skip today's NITI Aayog meet: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to chair 6th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ULFA-i warns of ‘final action’ on abducted oil firm staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madras HC seeks govt reply on plea over Covishield
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India administers 10 million vaccine doses, second quickest drive in world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul discusses pension budget, OROP at defence panel meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro man’s first salvo: Hindus being tricked into marriage by ‘love jihad’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox