IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Beijing on diplomatic charge amid pullback
The move came after the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Daily released details for the first time of four soldiers who were killed, and an officer who was injured in the clash at Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020. (Representative Image)(ANI file photo for representation)
The move came after the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Daily released details for the first time of four soldiers who were killed, and an officer who was injured in the clash at Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020. (Representative Image)(ANI file photo for representation)
world news

Beijing on diplomatic charge amid pullback

China says it lost four soldiers in Galwan, leaks selective clips of clash, hopes ‘India has learnt its lesson’.
READ FULL STORY
By Sutirtho Patranobis, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:49 AM IST

On a day when it finally admitted that it had suffered casualties at Galwan, China on Friday launched a renewed push to blame India both for tensions on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the deadly clash last year, releasing several videos that sought to portray Indian troops as trespassers and aggressors.

The move came after the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Daily released details for the first time of four soldiers who were killed, and an officer who was injured in the clash at Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020. It is extremely rare for the Chinese military to publicly acknowledge casualties – for instance, it is yet to release official casualty figures for the war with Vietnam in 1979.

China’s defence and foreign ministries issued statements that pinned the blame for the death of Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley on India. Twenty Indian soldiers were also killed in that clash, when troops from both sides fought for hours with iron rods, clubs covered with barbed wire and rocks. These were the first fatalities on the LAC since 1975.

Experts questioned the timing of the release of the official statements and videos portraying India as the aggressor, just hours ahead of the 10th round of talks between military commanders at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC on Saturday. The talks are meant to take forward the disengagement process following the drawdown of forces and armoured vehicles by both sides on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake. Some analysts also questioned the veracity of the Chinese numbers.

China’s state media featured the videos and emotionally charged articles, urging citizens to remember the “martyrs” and recounting how four PLA soldiers sacrificed their lives while defending the western borders. The four soldiers and PLA regimental commander Qi Fabao, who was seriously injured in the clash, received military honours, the state media announced, citing the Central Military Commission (CMC).

The title of “border-defending hero” was posthumously conferred on battalion commander Chen Hongjun, while Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran posthumously received a “first-class merit”. Qi Fabao received the title of “hero regiment commander for defending the border”.

“They all died in a clash with trespassing foreign military personnel wielding steel tubes, cudgels and stones last June,” official Xinhua news agency reported, citing PLA Daily. The defence ministry said the families of all five soldiers would be well looked after.

The videos, which purportedly portrayed the build-up to the Galwan Valley clash, identified the Indian soldiers only as “foreign” troops and the accompanying commentary painted them as trespassers – an allegation consistently denied by India.

There were several versions of the videos, ranging in length from a little more than a minute to eight minutes, that were released by outlets such as national broadcaster CCTV’s English channel CGTN and the nationalistic tabloid Global Times. The videos, which appear to be edited, show troops from the two sides negotiating and jostling with each other. The background comprises ravines, a flowing river and steep cliffs. It is believed that China’s communication offensive may be aimed at shaping the narrative for its domestic constituency in the wake of the ongoing disengagement in Ladakh.

There was no official response to China’s moves from Indian officials. People familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity that the Indian side has opted to focus on the military commanders’ talks on Saturday instead of being sidetracked by controversial allegations.

“Our focus is on the talks to take forward the disengagement process. Besides, the Indian side’s position on the situation has been amply conveyed by the Indian Army’s Northern Commander in recent interviews,” one of the people cited above said, referring to Lt Gen YK Joshi’s interaction with the Indian media.

The people and experts also pointed out that the articles in the PLA Daily and Global Times were about Chinese soldiers who were decorated for the role in the Galwan Valley clash and didn’t amount to a full listing of Chinese casualties.

Global Times editor Hu Xijin wrote that Wang Zhuoran, the youngest of the four dead soldiers, was only 19 years old, while Chen Xiangrong and Xiao Siyuan were both 24.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, while blaming India for the clash, contended the PLA Daily’s report had put the truth out in the open. “The Galwan (Valley) incident is so sad and the responsibility, as the Indian side has acknowledged, is with the Indian side. But due to the irresponsible rumours spread by the Indian media, they have misled public opinion, so the unveiling of the true story will help people to better know the whole story,” Hua told a regular news briefing.

“This will be a way to pay tribute to our heroes and martyrs and also will help the Indian side to draw lessons from it and better work with China to uphold peace and stability in the border region and properly resolve the border issue,” she said.

Hua added: “We hope the border issue will be put in the proper place in our bilateral relations.”

Asked why China took more than eight months to release casualty statistics, Hua said the “truth” was long awaited and it was “necessary for people to know the true story”. Noting that one of the dead soldiers would become a father four months after his death and another was getting ready for marriage, she said: “I think our peace today is hard to come by.”

Defence ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang, in a statement published on China’s social media, also blamed India for the clash. Ren contended the Indian Army illegally crossed the LAC, took the lead in provocation, and attacked Chinese negotiators, deliberately creating conflict in Galwan Valley and causing casualties on both sides.

Ren added China’s position on resolving the border problem has been clear, consistent, and sincere. China, he said, is committed to resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiation, and is always ready to maintain stability in relations between the two militaries.

The commentary in the Chinese videos too alleged that “foreign troops” had trespassed into Chinese territory since April last year and built bridges and roads, while conducting reconnaissance missions. The commentary further alleges the foreign troops altered the status quo and escalated the dispute on the LAC.

The videos alleged the “foreign troops” assaulted Chinese soldiers, who were outnumbered. The commentary also alleged the “foreign troops were utterly defeated”. India has consistently denied allegations of acting in a provocative manner since the standoff began in May last year and said the PLA trespassed across the LAC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china beijing
Close
FILE PHOTO: A man walks to his friend's home in a neighborhood without electricity as snow covers the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas, U.S. February 15, 2021. Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman/USA Today Network via REUTERS/File Photo(via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A man walks to his friend's home in a neighborhood without electricity as snow covers the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas, U.S. February 15, 2021. Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman/USA Today Network via REUTERS/File Photo(via REUTERS)
world news

Left in the dark, Texas slips on ice

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:41 AM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move came after the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Daily released details for the first time of four soldiers who were killed, and an officer who was injured in the clash at Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020. (Representative Image)(ANI file photo for representation)
The move came after the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Daily released details for the first time of four soldiers who were killed, and an officer who was injured in the clash at Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020. (Representative Image)(ANI file photo for representation)
world news

Beijing on diplomatic charge amid pullback

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:49 AM IST
China says it lost four soldiers in Galwan, leaks selective clips of clash, hopes ‘India has learnt its lesson’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The incident took place during the by-elections in the NA-75 constituency.(HT representative image)
The incident took place during the by-elections in the NA-75 constituency.(HT representative image)
world news

Pakistan: 2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Sialkot's police station

ANI, Sialkot
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The incident took place on the day by-polls were being held in Sialkot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden (left) arrives to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on February 19, 2021. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden (left) arrives to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on February 19, 2021. (AFP)
world news

US pledges $4bn for Covax programme, returns to Paris pact on climate crisis

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:22 PM IST
The first tranche of $2 billion from the US will go directly to the Gavi coronavirus vaccine alliance. The remaining $2 billion will be released over 2021 and 2022
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
world news

Imran Khan's two-day official visit to Sri Lanka from Feb 23

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:21 PM IST
Bilateral meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa are scheduled, during which trade, investment, health, education, agriculture, technology, defence and tourism would be discussed, according to a media statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Canada-US border will remain closed to all non-essential travellers until at least March 21.(AFP)
The Canada-US border will remain closed to all non-essential travellers until at least March 21.(AFP)
world news

US extends travel restrictions at land borders with Canada, Mexico

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:02 PM IST
The new 30-day extension is the first announced under President Joe Biden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks as he takes part in a Munich Security Conference virtual event from the East Room at the White House in Washington.(REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks as he takes part in a Munich Security Conference virtual event from the East Room at the White House in Washington.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden urges push back against China's 'economic abuses'

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:58 PM IST
US President Joe Biden said that they must prepare together for long-term strategic competition from China.
READ FULL STORY
Close
American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar province, Afghanistan.(File Photo / AP)
American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar province, Afghanistan.(File Photo / AP)
world news

US should consult Taliban on any Afghan pullout delay: Pakistani envoy

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan's comments come as the Biden administration conducts a review of a February 2020 deal with the Taliban.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US National Guard members assisting with processing Covid-19 deaths.(File Photo / AP)
US National Guard members assisting with processing Covid-19 deaths.(File Photo / AP)
world news

Over 20 million years of life lost to Covid-19: Study | Key findings

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:03 PM IST
On average, Covid-19 took 16 years from each fatality and the majority of those years were from individuals with a significant remaining life expectancy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
""We can only get out of the pandemic with vaccinations. We need to make progress on this, at home and abroad,"Olaf Scholz said on Friday.(via AP)
""We can only get out of the pandemic with vaccinations. We need to make progress on this, at home and abroad,"Olaf Scholz said on Friday.(via AP)
world news

Germany pledges additional 1.5 billion euros for Covax, WHO

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Covax aims to ensure a fair supply of coronavirus vaccines around the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Council President Charles Michel arrive to take part in an online meeting of G7 leaders.(AP)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Council President Charles Michel arrive to take part in an online meeting of G7 leaders.(AP)
world news

EU to double Covax vaccine funding to 1 billion euros

AP, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:45 PM IST
The EU is one of the leading donors to the Covax program, which aims to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 shots for low-and middle-income countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The commission called on all 27 EU nations to adopt an equality strategy, saying that even in countries with a wide acceptance and support for equal rights, “it has not always translated into clear improvements in LGBTIQ people’s lives.”(REUTERS)
The commission called on all 27 EU nations to adopt an equality strategy, saying that even in countries with a wide acceptance and support for equal rights, “it has not always translated into clear improvements in LGBTIQ people’s lives.”(REUTERS)
world news

UK's MI6 apologises for past treatment of LGBT spies based on 'misguided' views

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:10 PM IST
  • Gay people were barred from working in Britain’s intelligence services on security grounds, because of the view that they were more susceptible to blackmail than straight people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The question of whether guns should be allowed in capitol buildings remains political and states are going in opposite directions.(File Photo / AP)
The question of whether guns should be allowed in capitol buildings remains political and states are going in opposite directions.(File Photo / AP)
world news

US states remain split on guns in capitols after armed protests

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:09 PM IST
Eight states allow only concealed firearms inside their capitols, while two states allow only open carry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A judge at a London High Court said the Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock, failed to comply with a public procurement law(Reuters)
A judge at a London High Court said the Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock, failed to comply with a public procurement law(Reuters)
world news

UK government broke the law by failing to disclose PPE contracts, court rules

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:01 PM IST
  • "The Secretary of State spent vast quantities of public money on pandemic-related procurements during 2020," the judge said. "The public were entitled to see who this money was going to, what it was being spent on and how the relevant contracts were awarded."
READ FULL STORY
Close
The former Trump Plaza Hotel &amp; Casino's implosion lasted only seconds, due to the lack of a basement and cavity space to absorb the debris. (Edward Lea/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)(AP)
The former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino's implosion lasted only seconds, due to the lack of a basement and cavity space to absorb the debris. (Edward Lea/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)(AP)
world news

Trump Plaza brought down by 3,000 sticks of dynamite

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:03 PM IST
  • The 34-storied Trump Plaza was brought down with 3,000 pieces of dynamites by a Maryland-based professional demolition company, Controlled Demolition Inc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP