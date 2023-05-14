‘Person matters not the bike’: Prasanna Kumar after completing solo bike ride from Kanyakumari to Kashmir

A specially-abled man from Hyderabad, Prasanna Kumar took out a solo bike ride from Kanyakumari to Kashmir recently covering a distance of around 3,700 km in just four days. Speaking to news agency ANI, Prasanna Kumar said that the idea of him driving from Kanyakumari to Kashmir came up while he was having a talk with his friends during breakfast. Kumar said that he couldn't accompany his friends who were planning a bike ride together as he had a smaller bike compared to theirs.

Prasanna Kumar, who took a solo bike ride from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.(ANI)

However, he thought of not giving up on his "dream" and went ahead with riding from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on his own bike. “Bike ride from Kanyakumari to Kashmir is a dream for everyone. So, I decided to do a solo ride and prove that the person matters not the bike,” said Kumar.

"I contacted people who have completed this feat earlier. In the initial planning, I did not think that I had to finish it quickly. I just planned the ride at my own pace,” Kumar said and went on to add, “I completed the Kanyakumari to Kashmir ride which is around 3,700 km in about four and half days.”

There have been several media reports about people who have taken solo bike rides from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. But the case of the likes of Prasanna Kumar is very rare.

Earlier reports of a paraplegic, Eric Paul, who drove from Leh to Kanyakumari gained much popularity. The 29-year-old also made it to the Limca Book of Records after covering a distance of 3,917 km in just 159 hours and 59 minutes.

