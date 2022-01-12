Specially-abled girl found with injuries in Alwar undergoes surgery

Jaipur:A specially-abled minor girl who was found injured and bleeding from private parts on a road in Alwar district on Tuesday was operated upon in Jaipur on Wednesday, police said, adding that her condition is stable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police suspect the girl was raped because off the nature of her wounds. According to a senior police officer who was familiar with the case, the girl was reported missing from her house on Tuesday afternoon and was spotted lying on a road near the Tijara railway crossing late in the evening the same day.

She was bleeding profusely and was taken to the district government hospital, the officer said, adding that she was then referred to the J K Lone hospital in Jaipur.

Police are waiting for the medical report to confirm whether the girl was sexually abused.

Dr Arvind Shukla, superintendent of the JK Lone hospital, said, “The minor was admitted at around 2 am, was under shock and bleeding profusely. Blood transfusion was done. She is stable and has undergone a surgery, where plastic surgeons and gynecologists were called. Her blood pressure has come back to normal.” He said that a preliminary investigation had revealed that the wounds could have been caused by a sharp object.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Health minister Parsadi Lal Meena, industries minister Shakuntla Rawat and women and child welfare minister Mamta Bhupesh visited the girl at the hospital and spoke to the officials treating her.

Speaking to reporters, Meena said the girl’s life was out of danger. “The entire treatment of the girl will be free and arrangements for stay and food for family members have also been made,” he said.

Alwar superintendent of police, Tejaswani Gautam, said different teams have been formed to investigate the case. “Over 150 CCTV cameras in the area were examined and probable suspects are being interrogated. The girl is mentally weak and unable to speak properly,” she said.

The SP said the girl is a resident of a village under Malakheda police station of Alwar and her family members noticed at around 4 pm on Tuesday that she was missing. On failing to locate the girl till late evening, they approached the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Rakesh, who is heading the forensic science laboratory team sent from Jaipur, said that according to initial investigations, it appeared the girl was brought in a vehicle from Tijara.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje targeted the state government over the incident.

“In the state, daughters are falling prey to the lust day by day, but the government has become zero. The atrocities on daughters cannot be tolerated,” she tweeted. Raje said that Rajasthan had reached the top spot in the country when it came to crimes against women and demanded strong action from the government.

Constituting a four-member team to meet the family of the victim, state BJP president Satish Poonia expressed shock at the incident. “The minor is deaf by birth, but the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan is deaf and dumb with its policy and intentions, who is not hearing the screams of the victim and culprits are out of reach of the police,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON