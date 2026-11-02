Speeding car triggers three-vehicle crash at Golf Course Road underpass in Gurugram; FIR filed

A major road accident occurred at the underpass near the Sector 42-27 intersection on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, allegedly due to high-speed and reckless driving, police said on Monday.

In the incident, one car overturned, while another collided with the wall of the underpass. (Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the incident, one car overturned, while another collided with the wall of the underpass. The car that triggered the accident also crashed into the wall, authorities stated.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Also read: Three killed as speeding truck hits car in Sonepat

A video circulating on social media shows a speeding car colliding with two vehicles ahead of it inside the underpass.

Acting on the video, Head Constable Parmila and her team arrived at the scene to inspect the site and question witnesses present at the time, police said.

The investigation revealed that the accident occurred in the early hours of October 31. An unidentified driver was allegedly operating a vehicle at high speed and in a negligent manner, which led to collisions with two cars ahead, damaging all three vehicles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

An FIR has been filed against the unidentified driver at the Sushant Lok police station as of Sunday.

"Based on the viral video, an FIR has been registered. Further probe is underway, and the accused driver will be arrested soon", a senior police officer said.