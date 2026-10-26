Three killed as speeding truck hits car in Sonepat

Three people, including a woman, were killed after a speeding truck allegedly rammed into a car on Gohana Road in Sonepat district, police said on Sunday. The mangled remains of the Maruti Brezza SUV involved in the fatal road accident near Badwasni village on Gohana Road, Sonepat, on Saturday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

The accident occurred around 12.30 am near a petrol pump in the vicinity of Badwasni village, under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station. The truck driver fled the scene with the vehicle after the collision, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Tejbir Singh, 38, Krishan, 37, both residents of Badwasni village and Sweety, 37, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi.

According to preliminary information, the three were travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Brezza when a truck allegedly hit the car from behind, causing the fatal accident. All three occupants died on the spot.

On receiving information, a police team from Sadar police station reached the scene, took possession of the bodies and shifted them to the civil hospital in Sonepat for post-mortem examination.

Police said the bodies were kept at the hospital and the post-mortem process was underway. They would be handed over to the families after the necessary formalities.

The exact circumstances leading to the collision are being investigated. Police officials said they are also trying to identify the truck and trace its driver and further investigation is underway.