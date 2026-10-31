UP transfers 15 IAS officers; Anurag appointed APC, Alok gets IIDC charge

In a major overhaul of Uttar Pradesh’s administrative machinery, the state government on Saturday transferred 15 IAS officers and reassigned several key portfolios, including agriculture, finance, infrastructure and vigilance, among senior bureaucrats. IAS Anurag Srivastava (Sourced)

Chief Secretary Shashi Prakash Goyal has been given the additional charge of additional chief secretary (ACS), Civil Aviation.

Anurag Srivastava, a 1992-batch IAS officer, has been appointed agriculture production commissioner (APC). He will also hold the additional charge of ACS, Namami Gange, rural water resources, minor irrigation and ground water departments. He has also been given charge as mission director, rural drinking water mission, and project director, Rajya Swachh Ganga Mission, UP.

Alok Kumar-II, a 1993-batch IAS officer, has been appointed infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC). He will also hold the additional charge of ACS, infrastructure and industrial development, NRI department and chairman, PICUP. The reshuffle followed the retirement of 1990-batch IAS officer Deepak Kumar on Saturday. He held several key positions, including APC, IIDC, ACS Finance, chairman, UPEIDA, external aided projects, civil aviation and commissioner, vigilance.

Principal secretary, appointment and personnel, M Devraj, has been given the additional charge of the state vigilance commission and administrative tribunal.

Principal secretary, planning and programme implementation, Alok Kumar-III, has been given the additional charge of the finance department, institutional finance and external aided projects.

Principal secretary, agriculture, MKS Sundaram, has been given the additional charge of coordination and project director, UP DASP. Principal secretary, PWD, Ajay Chauhan, has been given the additional charge of CEO, UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

Among other officers transferred, Yogesh Kumar has been appointed managing director (MD), PCDF, while Amit Kumar Singh has been made MD, UP Jal Nigam (Rural). The charge of external aided projects has been withdrawn from principal secretary, science and technology, Pandhari Yadav.

Krishna Kumar has been appointed divisional commissioner, Jhansi division. Special secretary, irrigation, Chandra Shekhar, has been given the additional charge of CEO, PM agriculture irrigation project, and administrator, Sharda Sahayak Command Area Development Authority.

Bhupendra S Chaudhary has been appointed secretary, UP Human Rights Commission. Devendra Singh Kushwaha, who was on the waiting list, has been appointed special secretary, administrative reforms.

Special secretary, social welfare, Praveen Mishra, has been given the additional charge of MD, UP SC Finance and Development Corporation, and director, ST Development.