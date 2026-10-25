17-year-old in Mercedes-Benz rams scooter in Kochi, kills street food vendor

A 55-year-old street food vendor was killed after a Mercedes-Benz driven by a 17-year-old rammed into his scooter in Kochi in the early hours of Sunday, police said. A 55-year-old street food vendor died after a Mercedes-Benz driven by a minor rammed his scooter in Kochi. Police are investigating the crash and possible culpable homicide charges.

The victim was identified as Jayabalakrishnan, who ran a street food cart in the Chittoor neighbourhood of Kochi.

Jayabalakrishnan’s family said he was returning home around 2.30 am after closing his food cart when the luxury car rammed into his scooter from behind in Cheranalloor.

Jayalakshmi, the victim’s niece, said her uncle always rode his scooter at a slow pace.

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“Anyone who knows him would agree that he drives the two-wheeler at a slow speed and would not wilfully cause any accident. My uncle was flung a few hundred metres. The injuries were so severe that he died on the spot,” she said.

The family alleged that the accused was the son of an additional district judge.

Cheranalloor Circle Inspector Shyam Kumar said a case had been registered against the minor accused for causing death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.

“The medical examination of the accused has been completed. His blood samples have been collected and will be sent for testing. Prima facie, he was not intoxicated at the time of the accident. He was alone in the car at the time,” the officer said.

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He said further investigation would determine whether culpable homicide charges could be applied against the accused. “We will consult the Juvenile Justice Board before adding non-bailable sections,” he said.

The incident comes just two weeks after a Mini Cooper, driven by an intoxicated 19-year-old, similarly rammed into a scooter, killing three people near Cochin International Airport. The accused and three others who were with him inside the car were arrested and charged by the police.