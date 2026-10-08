Boy driving luxury car on birthday runs over man in Delhi, rams other vehicles

A 17-year-old boy driving an Audi on his birthday allegedly ran over a 45-year-old man and rammed three vehicles in Delhi, police said. The drivers of the other vehicles did not sustain injuries in the crash, the police said. (HT photo/file)

The incident took place in Kishangarh area around 2am October 4, when the minor took out the car to celebrate his birthday. He was apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

“A road traffic accident was reported opposite CNG Pump, Red Light, Kishangarh, involving an Audi and three other vehicles. The Audi was allegedly being driven rashly and negligently by a 17-year-old boy. One pedestrian, an approximately 45-year-old man, sustained injuries in the accident and was shifted to JPN Apex Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

The deceased was identified as Uma Shankar, a resident of Kishangarh area. The police said the Audi did not belong to the boy’s family and efforts are being made to ascertain if the luxury vehicle was rented or whether it belonged to a friend.

The drivers of the other vehicles did not sustain injuries in the crash, the police said.

The police added the boy was apprehended and booked on charges of rash driving and causing death due to negligence. He was also booked under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

"The Audi driver was apprehended and was produced before the Hon’ble JJB through video conferencing. The vehicles involved in the accident were seized as per law,” the DCP said.