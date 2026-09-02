Speeding SUV of Congress leader's wife rams into Thar, collides with e-rickshaw in Jaipur, 3 injured

Three labourers were injured after an SUV registered in the name of the wife of former minister and Indian National Congress MLA Ashok Chandna collided with an e-rickshaw in Rajasthan's Jaipur, police said on Wednesday.

The force of the collision threw the e-rickshaw nearly 50 feet away, while the Endeavour also overturned, police said. (X@itskadak)

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The accident took place late on Sunday night near Mansarovar Metro station. Police told news agency PTI that a Thar overturned while taking a turn after allegedly speeding from the Gurjar Ki Thadi side.

Thar overturned before collision

According to police, an Endeavour approaching from the opposite direction then crashed into the overturned Thar before hitting the e-rickshaw.

The force of the collision threw the e-rickshaw nearly 50 feet away, while the Endeavour also overturned, police said.

Three labourers injured

The injured labourers were identified as Shankar Singh, 50, and Mukesh Jawali, 48, both from Laxmangarh in Alwar district and Umashankar, 48, from Janta Colony in Jaipur.

All three were taken to SMS Hospital. Mansarovar SHO Satish Chand said one of them is in critical condition.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the labourers were returning after delivering ice cream at a party when the accident occurred. Police examine vehicles and CCTV {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the labourers were returning after delivering ice cream at a party when the accident occurred. Police examine vehicles and CCTV {{/usCountry}}

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The Endeavour, registered in the name of former minister Ashok Chandna's wife, has around two dozen traffic challans, while the Thar has six challans for over-speeding, Chand said.

The occupants of both vehicles left the scene after the crash, leaving the cars behind. Police have seized the Endeavour, Thar and e-rickshaw and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the drivers.

In a separate incident, four members of a family were killed and another was injured after a speeding SUV allegedly hit them on the Fagi-Chaksu Road in Jaipur district on Friday, police said.

The family was returning home to Kumhar locality on Diggi Road in Fagi after working in their fields when the car hit them on State Highway-2.

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Police identified the deceased as Satyanarayan (65), his wife Manmouj (60), their daughters-in-law Amrita Devi (35) and Shimla Devi (23).

(With inputs from PTI)