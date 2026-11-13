The fresh capital could be raised "by way of issuance of equity shares, preference shares, debt securities and/or other permissible instruments, through preferential issue, qualified institutions placement or any other mode," it said in a regulatory filing.
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Home/India News/SpiceJet Board To Consider Fundraising Proposal On November 18