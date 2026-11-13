Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

SpiceJet board to consider fundraising proposal on November 18

In recent times, SpiceJet has been facing significant financial and operational headwinds. It has also curtailed flights.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026, 14:52:08 IST
PTI
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
Copy link
  • copy link

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday said its board will consider a proposal for raising fresh funds on November 18.

SpiceJet said its board would meet on November 18 to consider and approve the proposal for raising fresh capital. (File Photo/Reuters)
SpiceJet said its board would meet on November 18 to consider and approve the proposal for raising fresh capital. (File Photo/Reuters)

In recent times, the airline has been facing significant financial and operational headwinds. It has also curtailed flights.

Also Read | DGCA carrying out scrutiny of SpiceJet: Minister

SpiceJet said its board would meet on November 18 to consider and approve the proposal for raising fresh capital.

Also Read | ₹35.85 crore">Dubai airport operator stops SpiceJet check-in over non-payment of around 35.85 crore

The fresh capital could be raised "by way of issuance of equity shares, preference shares, debt securities and/or other permissible instruments, through preferential issue, qualified institutions placement or any other mode," it said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | SpiceJet crisis: Understanding flight cancellations, passenger rights

Shares of the company rose nearly 5 per cent to 8.67 apiece in late afternoon trade on the BSE.

The airline's domestic market share dropped to 0.6 per cent in September from 1.2 per cent in August, according to the latest DGCA data.

recommendedIcon
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/SpiceJet Board To Consider Fundraising Proposal On November 18
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • htauto-logo-v6-black
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes