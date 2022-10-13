SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing after smoke detection

A SpiceJet flight SG 3735 had to make an emergency landing on Wednesday after smoke was detected in the aircraft’s cockpit and cabin, officials said on Thursday, adding that the flight landed safely.

“SpiceJet Q400 aircraft (registered as VT-SQB) operating from Goa to Hyderabad landed safely at its destination on October 12 after smoke was observed in the cabin during descent. Passengers were safely disembarked,” said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

Airport officials said that a full emergency was declared and hence all protocols were followed. “The aircraft was later towed to the remote gate,” the official added.

“The airline pilot contacted the local Air traffic control (ATC) who then contacted the ground staff to prepare for the emergency landing,” he said.

Reports said that the passengers panicked due to the incident and a female passenger fell ill due to the smoke and continued to remain in treatment. Reports also said that around nine flights had to be diverted due to this incident. However, an airline official said, “No passenger was admitted or hospitalised. One of the passengers suffered a minor sprain and was taken to the airport medical room for medical assistance. She was discharged immediately.”

SpiceJet is facing scrutiny over a string of safety incidents in recent months, which prompted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to impose a cap of 50% on the budget airlines flights’ summer schedule. The aviation regulator imposed the restriction on SpiceJet flights on July 27 for a period of eight weeks after the airline reported frequent air safety incidents.

Last month, the aviation regulator extended the restriction by a month to October 29.

“The review has indicated that there is appreciable reduction in the number of safety incidents. However, as a matter of abundant caution the competent authority has decided that the restriction as imposed in the order dated 27.07.2022 shall continue to be in force till the end of the summer schedule i.e 29.10.2022, in accordance with the powers conferred under rule 19A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937,” said the DGCA order dated September 21.

DGCA also clarified that any increase in the number of departures during this period will be subject to the airline satisfying the regulator that it has sufficient technical support and financial resources to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity.

“During this period, the airline shall be subject to enhanced surveillance by DGCA,” the order added.