SpiceJet flights held up at Delhi airport over payment issues: Report

SpiceJet has to make daily payments to Airports Authority of India as it has been put on ‘cash and carry’ basis after the airline failed to clear its dues. 
Several SpiceJet flights were held up at Delhi airport on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on May 20, 2022 02:58 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Passengers of SpiceJet flights on Friday took to social media to complain how their flights at Delhi airport were delayed, while the airline clarified that there was a delay in their daily payment to the Airports Authority of India. The glitch was fixed and the operation became normal, a SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed to news agency PTI.

"Due to a technical glitch in SAP, the automatic daily payment could not be processed. The same is being made manually to AAI which has been apprised of the issue. SpiceJet's flight operations are now continuing normally," the spokesperson said.

SpiceJet has to make daily payments to the AAI to operate flights after the airline was put on a "cash and carry" basis by the authorities as it had failed to clear its previous dues.

 

Addressing the grievance of a passenger waiting on a delayed flight, the airline said the delay was due to operational reasons. 

(With agency inputs)

