Spicejet mid-air turbulence: DGCA orders probe, team to submit report soon

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday ordered a probe into mid-air turbulence on a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Durgapur a day ago. The incident left as many as 15 passengers injured, of whom eight were hospitalised.

News agency ANI, citing a DGCA official, said a team has been formed to investigate the matter and submit a report at the earliest.

The airline said the seat belt sign was on when the aircraft encountered turbulence and multiple announcements were made by crew members asking passengers to remain seated.

Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "The turbulence encountered by a flight while landing in Durgapur, and the damage caused to the passengers is unfortunate. The DGCA has deputed a team to investigate the incident."

The matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness and deftness, he said. "More details on the cause(s) will be shared once the investigation is completed," Scindia added.

A total of 15 people — 12 passengers and three cabin crew members — were injured in the flight due to severe turbulence, said news agency PTI quoting officials of civil aviation.

DGCA chief Arun Kumar told PTI, "We have deputed a multidisciplinary team to carry out regulatory investigation (into this incident)."

SpiceJet spokesperson said it is providing all possible help to the injured. "The seat belt sign was on when the aircraft encountered turbulence. Multiple announcements were made by the pilots and the crew instructed passengers to remain seated and keep their seat belt fastened," the spokesperson said.

Due to severe turbulence, injuries were caused to few passengers, the spokesperson said, adding timely medical assistance was provided upon arrival.

(With agency inputs)

