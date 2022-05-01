Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur flight suffers severe turbulence; several passengers injured, hospitalised

The aircraft managed to land safely and those injured were given medical assistance and taken to the nearest hospital if needed, SpiceJet said.
Updated on May 01, 2022 10:47 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Around twelve passengers were on Sunday injured due to severe turbulence on a SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur flight while it was descending for the destination airport. However, the Boeing B737 aircraft managed to land safely and those injured were given medical assistance and taken to the nearest hospital if needed, the airline said.

“Today, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers," SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.

The pilot had put the seat belt sign on when the aircraft hit turbulence due to bad weather in West Bengal. As per sources, two passengers got severely injured as they hit themselves against the food trolley.

"The food service should have been stopped when the seat belt signs were put on and all passengers should have gone back to their seats, which was not ensured at the time of the incident," an official requesting anonymity said.

The airline assured that immediate medical assistance was provided upon arrival in Durgapur. "SpiceJet expresses its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured,” it stated.

The aircraft is still at the Durgapur airport, officials said.

(Reporter inputs by Neha Tripathi)

 

 

 

