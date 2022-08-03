Spl CBI court grants bail to 4 in money laundering case linked to Shivakumar

A Special CBI Court of Delhi on Tuesday granted bail to four accused in a money laundering case connected with Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar registered by Enforcement Directorate.

The special judge Vikas Dhull while granting bail to four accused said, “the bail applications are allowed and the accused are admitted to regular bail subject to their furnishing personal bond in the sum of ₹100,000/- each with one surety each of the like amount subject to the condition that accused shall not leave this country without prior permission of this court and shall not try to tamper with the evidence or influence any witness.”

Earlier, the Special Judge had issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail petition moved by four co-accused namely Sachin Narayan, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah and Rajendra N.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa’s counsel appeared for one accused and argued that the accused were not arrested during the investigation, but the prosecution complaint has been filed. “Now they cannot be taken into custody. Law is very clear at this point.”

He further argued there is no classification like economic offences under special statutes. “The Supreme Court has said prosecution cannot classify economic offences and start opposing bail. In this case, twin conditions of section 45 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) do not apply as the accused were not arrested by the agency consciously,” Senior advocate Pahwa argued.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur appeared for another accused who also argued that they have concluded their investigation and a charge sheet had been filed. “The accused were not arrested during the investigation. Now they should be granted bail.”

He also submitted that the main man in the case was granted bail by the High Court. Proceedings Predicate offence has been stayed by the Supreme court.