'Sponsored by sitting MP': Shashi Tharoor's serious allegation on Lok Sabha security scare

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday levelled a serious allegation against the Bharatiya Janata Party that the two men who stormed the Lok Sabha were sponsored by a member of parliament from the ruling party. He demanded a detailed response from home minister Amit Shah on the security scare.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the Winter session of Parliament. (PTI file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The fact is that these people (intruders) were apparently sponsored by a sitting MP of the ruling party...These people smuggled in smoke pistols, which shows there is a serious security lapse. Not only did they fire the pistols but also shouted some slogans inaudible to some of us. The new building does not seem to be configured very well when it comes to security in comparison with the arrangements in the old building," said the MP from Kerala.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

He pointed out that the incident took place on the anniversary of the 2001 attack on Parliament.

"I do believe that the matter is serious enough that the Home Minister may want to explain to the nation about the security lapses and security arrangements," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two men jumped inside the chamber of the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery amid the presence of security personnel. As the two men made their way towards the Speaker, they were overpowered by MPs. They shouted slogans and triggered smoke canisters they had hidden inside their shoes. Both of them have been arrested.

Also read: Lucknow Aadhaar, canisters in shoes, slogans: Eyewitness accounts on 2 Lok Sabha intruders

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today said the incident was a matter of concern.

"A high-level investigation is being done and accordingly action will be taken. A comprehensive review will be done regarding the security in the House...House is adjourned till 11:00 am tomorrow," he added.

He also lauded the MPs and the staff who apprehended the duo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that home minister Amit Shah must issue a state in both the Houses of Parliament.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the security breach in Lok Sabha is a challenge to the nation's sovereignty and demanded tough action against the intruders.

With inputs from ANI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON