Sputnik V vaccine gets DCGI nod for emergency use

The drugs controller general of India (DCGI), Dr VG Somani, on Tuesday approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute, Sputnik V, for emergency use in India, a day after the regulator’s subject expert committee (SEC) recommended that there was enough data to grant the vaccine emergency use authorisation. India is the 60th country to approve the vaccine.

The vaccine will initially be imported and marketed by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, a process that is expected to start within weeks. The first local supplies are expected by July. The imports , it is expected, will strengthen India’s supply pipeline.

During the weekly Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday, Dr VK Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog, said the approval for Sputnik was a significant step.

“This vaccine approval has been a result of a collaborative effort between the two governments, and is a significant step,” he said.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said it was too early to comment on procurement, distribution and pricing. HT learns that Dr Reddy’s will start suppling imported Sputnik doses to the government latest by the end of April.

“We are looking at producing 50 million doses or more a month of Sputnik V by this summer, or end of summer, in India. India has a significant production capacity; we have already announced tie ups with five local companies for mass production of Sputnik V, and we intend to have several more tie-ups that will announce soon,” said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund that is marketing the vaccine globally.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, which is conducting clinical trials in India on behalf of the makers of Sputnik V and has the distribution right for the vaccine in India, released a statement on Tuesday stating that it has received the national regulator’s emergency use approval. The company will import the vaccine for use in India.

“We are very pleased to obtain the emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V in India. With the rising cases in India, vaccination is the most effective tool in our battle against Covid-19. This will enable us to contribute to our nation’s effort of vaccinating a significant proportion of our population,” said GV Prasad, managing director and co-chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

In September 2020, Dr Reddy’s partnered with RDIF to conduct the bridging trial of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India.

Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination. The efficacy of Sputnik V was determined to be 91.6%, as per a published article in the Lancet.

The vaccine’s efficacy is based on the final assessment of clinical trials in Russia, where roughly 20,000 people were part of the Phase 3 clinical trials. In India, the vaccine was tested on 1,600 people in phases 2/3 trials meant as a “bridging study” that all foreign-made pharmaceutical products need to undergo.

The bridging study in India was carried out by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, which also has a contract to distribute 100 million doses once the final approvals are in place.

In addition to Dr Reddy’s, RDIF has tied up with five Indian pharma companies, Stelis Biopharma, Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec and Virchow Biotech to make the vaccine in India.

“We have really built significant partnerships with these companies, making some investment but for now do not intend to buy equity stakes. We have financed some working capital for the production; and market capitalization has also increased significantly because markets appreciate the role they will play in production capacity,” said Dmitriev.

He also said that some of the companies were already producing the vaccine in India. “They have already passed all the quality checks; over the next two-three months we will be ramping up production.”

India, along with Korea and China are the countries where maximum production will happen.

“India, of course, will be our main production hub for Sputnik V vaccine in the world, along with China and Korea. We already have partnership with 20 companies in 10 countries. In India, we are looking at the vaccine not just produced for India, but also for the world. We believe vaccine shouldn’t be politicized rather each country should have a portfolio of vaccines,” he said.

Developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Sputnik V is based on an adenovirus platform, similar to the Oxford-AstraZeneca dose, but it uses different adenoviruses, which its makers say, will help boost its efficacy.