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Sri Lanka President Disanayaka sends congratulatory message to PM Modi

Disanayaka’s message to Modi, which was sent on June 8, also reflected the upswing in India-Sri Lanka relations in recent years.

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 10:35 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, New delhi
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Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka was among the first world leaders to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of becoming India’s longest-serving elected premier, saying the neighbouring country benefited from his personal intervention and support in challenging times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting with the members of the EAC to PM in New Delhi. (PMO/Via PTI)

Disanayaka’s message to Modi, which was sent on June 8, also reflected the upswing in India-Sri Lanka relations in recent years. He said the milestone in Modi’s political career is a testament to the trust and confidence that the people of the world’s largest democracy “have repeatedly placed in your leadership”.

“Your vision of an economically dynamic India has inspired many beyond your borders, including in Sri Lanka,” Disanayaka said. “We are especially grateful for India’s steadfast friendship, and for your personal intervention and support during challenging times for Sri Lanka.”

Over Modi’s three terms in office, the partnership between India and Sri Lanka reached new heights on the basis of mutual trust, geographical proximity, deep civilisational links and a shared commitment to the prosperity of the people, he said.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar, in a social media post, said India’s foreign policy has undergone a transformation under Modi’s leadership. India effectively responded to crisis situations, including through evacuations, in Ukraine, Israel and Afghanistan, and facilitated Indians in accessing the global workplace, with 21 mobility partnerships signed till date.

The government supported Indian businesses in getting market access abroad and enhancing exports, and the entry of Indian products and services into new markets was enabled through development projects, Jaishankar said.

Welfare measures for Indian students abroad were instituted and 44 new embassies and consulates were opened to address the needs of Indians living abroad. The issuance of passports was made a seamless experience for citizens, and digital platforms were created for redressing grievances, he said.

 
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