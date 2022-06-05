Sri Lankan envoy meets CM Stalin, thanks Tamil Nadu for humanitarian aid

Sri Lankan high commissioner Milinda Moragoda met Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin in Chennai on Saturday as part of efforts to promote greater interaction between the island nation and Indian states.

Moragoda thanked the chief minister and the people of Tamil Nadu for the humanitarian assistance worth two billion Sri Lankan rupees that was recently extended to Sri Lanka to help it manage the current economic crisis.

The envoy explained that the courtesy call on the chief minister is part of a plan to expand Sri Lanka’s footprint at the state level to enhance interactions with all states as stipulated in Moragoda’s policy roadmap, the “Integrated Country Strategy for Sri Lanka Diplomatic Missions in India”. This was the first meeting between a Sri Lankan high commissioner and the chief minister of Tamil Nadu since 2011.

Stalin said he was concerned about the situation in Sri Lanka and made arrangements to immediately dispatch the first shipment of essential commodities, according to a statement from the Sri Lankan high commission. Stalin added a second shipment is in line to be dispatched and that a few more shipments are expected.

The envoy and the chief minister also discussed a range of issues about the relationship between Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu, including the issue of fishermen. They reviewed the strong ethnic, cultural and religious affinities between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka and discussed ways to further strengthen them.

Stalin suggested that Sri Lanka may wish to install a statue of celebrated Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar at a suitable location in the island nation, such as a university. Moragoda welcomed this suggestion and undertook to support and facilitate such an initiative.

Moragoda requested the chief minister to designate a focal point at the state level to enable better coordination on all aspects of the relationship between Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu. He also invited Stalin to visit Sri Lanka.

The high commissioner presented a Tamil translation of a book containing his parliamentary speeches to Stalin. Moragoda recalled how he had presented a copy of the same book to the father of the chief minister, late M Karunanidhi, in 2006.

Tamil Nadu chief secretary Irai Anbu, several key state officials, and Sri Lankan deputy high commissioners D Venkateshwaran and Niluka Kadurugamuwa also participated in the meeting.