Srinagar: 5 injured after scuffle between students’ groups at NIT

Five students of Srinagar’s National Institute of Technology (NIT) were injured after two groups clashed prompting the police to intervene, officials said on Wednesday.

The confrontation occurred late Tuesday night after a volleyball match between the two groups prompting the institute to call the police, said the authorities.

“A late-night scuffle took place in NIT wherein two groups belonging to different batches clashed after a volleyball match and five were injured,” Srinagar police said.

Also Read: Four major accidents in one month of operation of Vande Bharat Express

The police said they intervened at the request of NIT authorities to take control of the situation which has now normal.

NIT authorities were tight-lipped over the issue, police said.

When asked about the incident, Tanveer Rasool, Associate Dean Students’ Welfare, said that he was not authorised to talk.

“We have submitted a report over the issue to the higher authorities,” he said.

In 2016, Srinagar NIT campus was closed for days following clashes occurred between non-locals and Kashmiri students after India lost to West Indies in the World T20 semi-final cricket match.