Srinagar MP Ruhullah quits National Conference, resigns from Parliament

Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Tuesday resigned from his Lok Sabha seat as well as the National Conference ending a bitter stalemate and accusing the party leadership, particularly chief minister Omar Abdullah, of betraying its promises to fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, even as the BJP said it had no involvement in the regional party’s internal rift.

Mehdi said he has also sent his Lok Sabha resignation to Speaker Om Birla. (Waseem Andrabi/ HT Photo)

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Mehdi announced his decision at a rally in Budgam, held on the 26th death anniversary of his father, Aga Mehdi, who was killed in a terror attack in 2000. He handed his party resignation letter to Mohammad Ashraf Mattu, father of teenager Tufail Mattu, whose 2010 death sparked widespread protests during Omar Abdullah’s previous tenure as chief minister, asking him to deliver it to NC president Farooq Abdullah.

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Mehdi said he has also sent his Lok Sabha resignation to Speaker Om Birla.

Accuses NC of ‘adopting soft approach towards BJP’

“You all have come here for resignation, not for any chair. You have come when I am leaving the chair. I appreciate your presence. I am signing the paper of my freedom today. Till November 3, 2.40 pm, I was with National Conference and I am free now,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He accused the NC of adopting a soft approach towards the BJP despite receiving a mandate to fight for people’s rights, particularly the restoration of Article 370. “You only exhibited power to the people of J&K and adopted a soft approach towards the BJP.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He accused the NC of adopting a soft approach towards the BJP despite receiving a mandate to fight for people’s rights, particularly the restoration of Article 370. “You only exhibited power to the people of J&K and adopted a soft approach towards the BJP.” {{/usCountry}}

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Reacting to his exit, BJP national vice-president Ram Madhav said, “The National Conference is visibly divided today…Let me reiterate that we have no involvement in the internal affairs of the National Conference.”

“Ruhullah is holding the rally today with the blessings of our people,” Madhav added.

The NC hit back, accusing Mehdi of “mental and moral bankruptcy”. It said, “He only remembered to resign when he was directed by the party president. The same way he only remembered 2010 today when it suited him...Did he even try to move a resolution or a private member’s bill in Parliament regarding special status? Was he not sent to Parliament to represent the people’s sentiment?” Mehdi hinted at launching a fresh movement.

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(With inputs from Smriti Kak Ramachandran)