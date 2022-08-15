Srinagar police constable injured in Sunday’s Nowhatta encounter dies

SRINAGAR: A police constable injured in an encounter with two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Srinagar late on Saturday succumbed to his injuries on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

The constable, Sarfraz Ahmad, a resident of Batote area of Ramban district, was injured in what was described by the police as a “chance encounter” on Sunday evening. Ahmad is the second police personnel to die in a terrorist attack in the last two days.

Police said one of the two LeT terrorists involved in the attack was injured but they managed to escape. A two-wheeler used by the two was, however, seized. An AK-series rifle and two grenades were also found by the police.

Hours after the constable died, the Srinagar Police announced on Twitter that they have arrested Umer Mukhtar Naqeeb, a resident of Natipora, on charges of providing the second-hand scooter to “terrorist Momin Gulzar” on July 27.

“Public is informed not to extend logistics to terrorists, failing which law will take it(s) own course,” the Srinagar Police said and reminded hospitals, clinics and doctors to report terrorists who come to them for treatment.

On Friday night, a policeman Tahir Khan was killed when militants lobbed a grenade at a patrolling party of security forces at Qaimo in Kulgam district.

