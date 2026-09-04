SRPF personnel shifted from BMC school after video goes viral

A platoon of more than 20 State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel staying in classrooms of a dilapidated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) school in south Mumbai’s Gulalwadi was shifted after a video of their stay was widely shared on social media and the civic body requested police to vacate the premises.

SRPF personnel had been staying in classrooms of a dilapidated BMC school in Mumbai’s Gulalwadi before being shifted after a viral video.

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The issue came to light after Chaitali Doshi, a 47-year-old independent volunteer associated with the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, visited the school on Wednesday.

Doshi, who is studying for a master’s degree in Gujarati literature at SNDT Women’s University, said that when she visited the school, around 47 students were attending classes in two divisions.

“I found that two classrooms had been given to police personnel, who were sleeping there. I was concerned because students are studying in the same school,” she said.

Doshi said she initially had to convince the school principal that her visit was aimed at highlighting issues faced by the students and improving the school. After being allowed inside, she found several problems with the school building and facilities.

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Doshi said she initially had to convince the school principal that her visit was aimed at highlighting issues faced by the students and improving the school.

{{^usCountry}} “Most of the children studying in this school come from underprivileged backgrounds. An NGO working with the students is helping them with various requirements,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Most of the children studying in this school come from underprivileged backgrounds. An NGO working with the students is helping them with various requirements,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Doshi, the school building is in a poor condition and the third and fourth floors were closed. She also alleged that several benches and doors were broken and the library and books were not being maintained properly.

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While taking a round of the school, Doshi said she noticed some SRPF personnel staying inside the premises. She also alleged that some personnel were not properly dressed while staying in the classrooms.

“An NGO worker told me that they had requested the police personnel several times not to stay in such a manner because teenage students are studying in the school,” Doshi said.

Doshi said that when she visited the school, around 47 students were attending classes in two divisions.

After a video went viral, the education officer approached the police commissioner and the local police station with a request to vacate the premises.

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A senior ward official said the school building had already been declared dilapidated under the C2 category and required major repairs or reconstruction. As a safety measure, the top two floors were closed.

The official said the SRPF personnel had earlier stayed on the upper floors. After those floors were closed, the platoon was shifted to the second floor, where classrooms are also being used during the day.