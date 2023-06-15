Stalin afraid he's next after Senthil Balaji: Annamalai on Tamil Nadu's CBI move

As the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday ordered to withdraw the general consent for a CBI investigation in the state hours after minister Senthil Balaji's arrest, state BJP chief K Annamalai said Stalin is afraid that he will be the next -- as there were allegations that the chief minister received a kickback of ₹200 crore for a metro contract. "It seems like TN CM is afraid that CBI will knock at his door soon and has today taken an extraordinary measure in the curtailing entry of CBI in TN without the permission of the state government," Annamalai said issuing a veiled threat.

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's arrest became a major political row as opposition leaders questioned how the ED entered the State Secretariat. The state home department, later in the day, issued an order making permission from the state government mandatory for the CBI to investigate in the state.

Senthil Balaji did not cooperate, shouted and yelled at ED officers: ED

Senthil Balaji was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a court on Wednesday. The ED told the court that the minister did not cooperate with the investigation process, refused to sign the arrest memo and shouted and yelled at ED officers.

When Balaji was the transport minister in the AIADMK government, he allegedly ran a job racket scam. A total of ₹1.60 crore unaccounted cash deposits were made in the bank accountd of Balaji and his wife. Ed said there was no evidence or justification to prove that this money came from his genuine income.

Senthil Balaji triple vessel disease

The minister was taken to a hospital after he complained of chest pain during the ED interrogation. The health bulletin of the Omandurar government hospital said the 47-year-old leader was suffering from triple vessel disease and should undergo bypass surgery at the earliest.

