Stalin cites support, track record, says DMK-led alliance would return to power

Chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday cited the people’s support and his government’s track record and insisted his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance would win the April 23 Tamil Nadu polls and return to power for the second consecutive time.

Chief minister MK Stalin campaigning on Sunday. (X)

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In a letter to DMK members, he said people have already decided this. He said the joy on the faces of women and the support from the people, including those from minority communities, would form the foundation for the DMK’s victory. He cited his interaction with the people and said they expressed hope that the schemes his party has announced under the Dravidian model would continue to be implemented.

Stalin noted that DMK supporters have been canvassing at the booth level across Tamil Nadu. He asked the party cadres to remain among the people for the next 10 days. He noted that despite their age, allies Dravidar Kazhagam chief K Veeramani, 92, Congress leader P Chidambaram, and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Vaiko, who is over 80, are explaining the importance of re-establishing the Dravidian model of governance during their election campaigns.

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{{^usCountry}} Stalin pointed out that from DMK general secretary Durai Murugan, 87, to the party’s youngest Kokilamani, 28, everyone is working hard for the victory. He stressed that every single vote is important. Stalin added the cadres’ work on the concept that “my booth is a winning booth” to ensure victory for the alliance in every constituency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stalin pointed out that from DMK general secretary Durai Murugan, 87, to the party’s youngest Kokilamani, 28, everyone is working hard for the victory. He stressed that every single vote is important. Stalin added the cadres’ work on the concept that “my booth is a winning booth” to ensure victory for the alliance in every constituency. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Stalin campaigned at Paramakudi, about 75 km from Chennai, during his morning walk. He went door-to-door, interacted with the people and posed for photographs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Stalin campaigned at Paramakudi, about 75 km from Chennai, during his morning walk. He went door-to-door, interacted with the people and posed for photographs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The DMK hopes to overcome anti-incumbency to defeat arch-rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led coalition. Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is contesting the election for the first time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DMK hopes to overcome anti-incumbency to defeat arch-rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led coalition. Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is contesting the election for the first time. {{/usCountry}}

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