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Stalin cites support, track record, says DMK-led alliance would return to power

He said the joy on the faces of women and the support from the people, including those from minority communities, would form the foundation for their victory

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 05:40 pm IST
By Vijay Karthik
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Chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday cited the people’s support and his government’s track record and insisted his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance would win the April 23 Tamil Nadu polls and return to power for the second consecutive time.

Chief minister MK Stalin campaigning on Sunday. (X)

In a letter to DMK members, he said people have already decided this. He said the joy on the faces of women and the support from the people, including those from minority communities, would form the foundation for the DMK’s victory. He cited his interaction with the people and said they expressed hope that the schemes his party has announced under the Dravidian model would continue to be implemented.

Stalin noted that DMK supporters have been canvassing at the booth level across Tamil Nadu. He asked the party cadres to remain among the people for the next 10 days. He noted that despite their age, allies Dravidar Kazhagam chief K Veeramani, 92, Congress leader P Chidambaram, and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Vaiko, who is over 80, are explaining the importance of re-establishing the Dravidian model of governance during their election campaigns.

 
dravida munnetra kazhagam
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Stalin cites support, track record, says DMK-led alliance would return to power
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