...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Stalin instructs DMK cadre to be vigilant, aid voters at booths

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin emphasizes the importance of the 2026 assembly elections, urging party workers to ensure every vote counts for the DMK.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 08:50 am IST
By S Vijay Karthik, Chennai
Advertisement

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that the 2026 assembly elections were the field to establish the “Dravidian Model 2.0” government, to continue to steer the state’s growth and defeat those who betrayed the Tamil people.

MK Stalin

A day ahead of polling, he appealed to the DMK cadre to work in coordination , such that not a single vote meant for the party was missed.

In a letter addressed to party workers, titled ‘Victory is Certain! Vigilance is Essential”, he claimed that the people of the states have high expectations for the establishment of the Dravidian Model 2.0 government, and the achievements under a five-year Dravidian model have helped every household in the state.

He also attacked the AIADMK-led NDA, adding, “People have realised that voting for AIADMK is like a vote for BJP and they know that the BJP will capture Tamil Nadu through the back door, just like it did in Bihar.”

Stalin also referred to interactions with voters during different aspects of his election campaign.

 
mk stalin ‪tamil nadu‬ tamil nadu
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Home / India News / Stalin instructs DMK cadre to be vigilant, aid voters at booths
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.