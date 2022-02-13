Stalin raises fishermen arrests by Lankans in letter to PM, seeks 'lasting solution'

Tamil chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his displeasure over the arrest of 12 Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy. Expressing his anguish, Stalin said the arrests taking place with alarming regularity was causing deep distress to the people of Tamil Nadu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The repeated instances of arrests and harassment have caused a sense of insecurity in the fishermen community in Tamil Nadu, particularly in the Palk Bay area and have adversely affected their livelihoods,” Stalin wrote.

Stalin also stressed on the need for a lasting solution to this "long-pending issue" through the collaborative efforts of Union and state governments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a preliminary step, Stalin also called for bilateral talks between both the nations. Notably, the fishermen issue is a contentious one in ties between the two countries.

"As the Covid situation has eased, I request you to press for the resumption of deliberations through the Joint Working Group Meeting (JWG) immediately. Further, talks between the fishermen of the two countries may also be facilitated to ease the tension in the area," he further writes in the letter.

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 12 Indian fishermen and seized two fishing trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country’s territorial waters, an official statement said on Sunday. The arrests were made in seas north of Talaimannar. They were indulging in bottom trawling, the Navy added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On February 8, the Navy arrested 11 Indian fishermen and seized three fishing trawlers and on February 1, twenty-one Indian fishermen were arrested.