Former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday slammed the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) alleging that it’s activities will shatter trust of the people who paved way for the government to be formed. Stalin slams TVK for engaging in ‘dirty’ politics

The statement came amid allegations of “horse-trading” legislators against TVK to claim a majority in the state assembly and ultimately form the government.

“Even though the numbers required for the government to survive were met due to the stance of our allied partners, what has the current ruling party done? Those who came to power talking about clean politics are now practicing dirty politics,” the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief said.

In a post on X, Stalin said TVK tried to fish in troubled waters with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and bought their lawmakers.

“Is this a pure force or a force that abducts other parties’ MLAs? Even the people who voted for TVK have started talking with regret,” he said.

The “horse-trading” allegations were first made against chief minister C Joseph Vijay by AMMK chief Dhinakaran on May 9, who said that his party’s lone MLA-designate S Kamraj had gone missing and could not be reached. ”I suspect that the TVK, in a desperate bid to form the government because it lacked the majority, might have indulged in horse-trading,” Dhinakaran alleged. Kamaraj, who later made a sudden appearance, told reporters that he had stayed at a resort in Puducherry along with the AIADMK’s newly elected members. He alleged that his “letter of support” to TVK was forged.

On Wednesday, DMK MLA SS Sivasankar echoed the “horse-trading” claim. “He (Vijay) is involved in horse trading and took the support of AIADMK MLAs. Open horse-trading happened. Mannargudi Kamaraj MLA also switched to the TVK camp. Nearly 25 AIADMK MLAs supported Vijay. This is very disappointing,” Sivasankar said.

With two factions emerging within the AIADMK over their decision to support TVK, about 25 MLAs led by former AIADMK minister C Ve Shanmugham and SP Velumani extended their support to TVK on Wednesday, triggering AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami who termed it as “betrayal” to the party. Palaniswami removed the 25 leaders, including Velumani, Shanmugam and Vijayabaskar, from their party posts.

“Some (MLAs) have been lured by the promise of cabinet minister posts and they took the others also down the wrong path. This is illegal, against justice,” Palaniswami said.

Meanwhile Stalin, referring to his party colleagues led by the Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin who staged a walkout, said, “In accordance with my stance that DMK will not be an obstacle to the formation or continuation of the TVK government, the members of DMK have boycotted the vote of confidence and staged a walkout.”

The DMK chief also extended gratitude to alliance party leaders including Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK), for staging a walkout.

Stalin said he respects the stance taken by the Left parties, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) as they voted in favour of the government based on the principle that President’s rule should not be imposed in Tamil Nadu.

TVK won the trust vote in the state assembly on Wednesday, getting 144 votes with support from allies including the Congress, VCK, two Left parties and a faction of AIADMK.

With PTI inputs