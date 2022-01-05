Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / State has entered third wave of Covid 19: Karnataka health minister
india news

State has entered third wave of Covid 19: Karnataka health minister

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said the third Covid-19 wave has set in the state, and Bengaluru will be an epicentre this time
Placards with a message " We wish you Covid free New Year 2022" is seen on the chest of medical staff wearing PPE, inside MS Ramaiah hospital in Bengaluru on December 31, 2021. (PTI)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 01:05 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said the third Covid-19 wave has set in the state, and Bengaluru will be an epicentre this time. Sudhakar said the Covid-19 infections went up to 1.6% from a mere 0.4% in the state, of which 90% cases were reported in Bengaluru.

“What’s the present scenario? Isn’t it the third wave? For six months, Karnataka did not have 0.1% cases. If it has gone up to 1.6% on a single day, this is the beginning of the third wave,” Sudhakar said.

Karnataka logged 2,479 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, of which 2,053 are from Bengaluru. While the positivity rate increased to 2.59%, the state also witnessed four deaths. The state had on Monday recorded 1,290 infections, out of which 1,040 were reported in Bengaluru.

Over the last week, Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases with daily cases crossing over the 1,000 marks in the state and in the city. The state has reported 149 new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus. As of now, the state’s Omicron tally is 226, said the health minister.

RELATED STORIES

The minister said since Bengaluru has an international airport and many people arrive in the city, which is why there’s a need to implement special measures.

“Bengaluru will become an epicentre. It was an epicentre in the first wave and second wave. It will be the epicentre during the third wave as well,” Sudhakar told reporters.

“If you look at the national figure, maximum cases are coming in the metropolitan cities. Almost 90% are in those cities. Hence, we are concentrating on Bengaluru with a focus on the formation of micro-containment zones and screening at the airport,” the minister added.

He further added, there are 43 lakh children in the state within the age group of 15 to 18 and the state government wants to vaccinate them all in 10 to 15 days.

“Yesterday (Monday), we vaccinated 4,22,252 children, though our target was 6.38 lakh. We could achieve 66% on the first day. We were in fourth place in the country in vaccinating teenagers. We want to increase the number of vaccinations,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Arvind Kejriwal
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP