Statement of Twitter user whose complaint led to Zubair’s arrest recorded

The Delhi Police have recorded the statement of the Twitter user, whose complaint led to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s arrest for “hurting religious feelings” over a 2018 tweet.

Officers aware of the matter said police traced the Twitter user, a resident of Dwarka, to record his statement about a week after Zubair’s arrest in June.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant said he was monitoring social media and came across Zubair’s allegedly inflammatory 2018 tweet. He deactivated his Twitter account a day after Zubair’s arrest on June 27.

“Our officers contacted the user, who is a Delhi resident. His statement was recorded on June 30 or July 1. This is part of our investigation process. He will be contacted again during trial,” said an officer of Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations(IFSO) unit.

The IFSO is probing a series of cases including against Zubair, who was released after the Supreme Court granted him bail in July.