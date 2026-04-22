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States urge Centre to amend, clarify grassland ecosystems under afforestation law

States urge Centre to recognise grasslands under forest law, flag role in biodiversity, climate resilience and livelihoods at NBWL meeting

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 04:40 pm IST
By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
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States with significant grassland ecosystems, including Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, have urged the Centre to amend or clarify guidelines under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980 to formally recognise grassland restoration under compensatory afforestation.

According to the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), India has about 66.5 million hectares of common land, including 9.1 million hectares of permanent pastures (FES Photo)

At the 90th meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) on March 21, they stressed the need to treat grasslands as critical ecosystems for livelihoods and conservation of wildlife, including species such as the Great Indian Bustard, Lesser Florican and the Indian Rhinoceros.

“Suitable amendments/clarifications in guidelines under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980 may be required to enable/recognise grassland restoration under compensatory afforestation mechanisms, acknowledging grasslands as an essential ecosystem requiring protection and restoration, while balancing conservation priorities with grazing requirements and livelihood dependencies,” minutes from SC-NBWL’s meeting said.

A senior environment ministry official said, “The recommendation by these states is in the context of plantations. Compensatory afforestation plantations may alter the ecological characteristics of grasslands. So they should be taken up cautiously. The SC-NBWL has also agreed on that. Grasslands within recorded forest areas are already protected under the law.”

India has committed under its nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to increase carbon sinks to 3.5–4 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2035, up from 2.5–3 billion tonnes by 2030.

The committee decided that CoE-SLM will prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for an Atlas of Grasslands of India, covering their status and biodiversity, and seek funding under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund.

Members also examined the dependence of pastoral communities on protected forests. Pastoralism involves seasonal migration of livestock, with groups such as Gujjars, Bakkarwals, Bhotia, Van Gujjars, Mongpa, Rebari/Raika, Dhangar and Gollas moving across forest landscapes, including sanctuaries. Their need for access across multiple jurisdictions creates operational challenges.

Concerns were raised over shrinking pasture availability and degradation due to livestock concentration near protected areas. The Wildlife Institute of India will conduct a study on nomadic communities in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, focusing on conservation issues. It will submit a DPR, seek National CAMPA funding and complete the study within six months.

The committee also noted ongoing efforts to introduce cheetahs in the Banni grasslands, including habitat improvement, prey augmentation and infrastructure development. An expert panel will visit the site to recommend the next steps.

Banni grasslands illustrate community-led conservation. A report by the Federation of Ecological Security (FES) noted that, following petitions by 16 gram panchayats, the National Green Tribunal in 2021 ordered removal of encroachments to uphold the rights of Maldhari communities under the Forest Rights Act, 2006. Community Forest Rights were granted to 47 villages in 2015, covering 45% of the state’s pastures.

According to the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), India has about 66.5 million hectares of common land, including 9.1 million hectares of permanent pastures. These ecosystems face threats from land-use change and diversion.

A February 22 notification allowing plantations on degraded land to generate tradable green credits has raised concerns over potential shifts in land use, particularly in biodiversity-rich open forests, scrubland and common lands.

(The reporter is a recipient of Promise of Commons Media Fellowship, on the significance of Commons and its community stewardship)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jayashree Nandi

I write on the environment and climate crisis and I believe these are the most important stories of our times.

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