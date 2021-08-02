Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
States, UTs given at least 494 million Covid vaccine doses till now
india news

States, UTs given at least 494 million Covid vaccine doses till now

By Sunday, 11am, 494,989,550 vaccine doses had been supplied to states and Union Territories. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, has been 467,026,662
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 10:36 AM IST
A senior citizen being inoculated against Covid-19 at Dr Niranjan Wagh Old Age Home in Mumbai on Friday, July 30. (HT photo)

The Centre has given at least 494 million coronavirus vaccine doses to states by Sunday. The same day, the national Capital added 85 new cases and the test positivity rate also rose to 0.12%, both the numbers being their highest in 25 days, the state government’s daily heath bulletin said.

Meanwhile, by Sunday, 11am, 494,989,550 vaccine doses had been supplied to states and Union Territories. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, has been 467,026,662. About 30,058,190 doses are in balance and another 804,220 doses are in the pipeline.

Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than a million beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group.

By Sunday evening, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of Covid cases in the country at 31,655,824 and the death toll at 424,351. The ministry said there are 410,952 active cases, while 30,820,521 people have so far recovered from the infection.

