Statewide mourning in Gujarat on Nov 2 for Morbi victims; search op continues | Top 10 points

Nine people were arrested on Monday in connection with the collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi that killed at least 134 people. The bridge, which had reopened days earlier after repair, collapsed on Sunday evening, sending hundreds tumbling into the river or clinging to the wreckage while screaming for help in the dark.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting and asked authorities to extend all possible help to those affected by the tragedy.

#WATCH | Gujarat: PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in Morbi, at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar earlier today.

The Morbi municipality in March engaged a private firm, Oreva Group, for the maintenance, operation and security of the bridge for the next 15 years.

The pedestrian bridge, built during British colonialism in the late 1800s and touted by the state's tourism website as an “artistic and technological marvel,” had reopened just four days earlier.

Top 10 updates on Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

1. A decision was taken to observe state-wide mourning in Gujarat on November 2 for the deceased. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on government buildings in the state, and no functions and entertainment programmes will be held, tweeted Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel.

2. Gujarat authorities opened a case against Oreva group, which repaired the bridge, for suspected culpable homicide, attempted culpable homicide and other violations.

3. The nine - all associated with a company that maintained the bridge in Morbi - were being investigated for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, senior police officer Ashok Kumar Yadav said in a statement. Those arrested include two contractors Prakash Parmar and Devang Parmar who were given the work to repair the bridge by Oreva Group.

4. The Oreva Group is the flagship company for Ajanta - the world’s biggest wall clock manufacturer.

5. Morbi municipal agency chief Sandipsinh Zala said the company reopened the bridge without first obtaining a “fitness certificate". That could not be independently verified, but officials said they were investigating.

6. At least 177 survivors were pulled from the river. It was unclear how many people were on the bridge when it collapsed and how many remained missing.

7. Around 300 Indian Army personnel have been deployed in the search and rescue operation at the Morbi bridge incident site. Army columns equipped with Engineer Stores are assisting NDRF, SDRF, Indian Navy, Coast Guard in the rescue operations.

8. Modi, who is on a tour of poll-bound Gujarat, got emotional while remembering those who died in the tragedy. “I am in Kevadia, but my heart goes out to those who died in the Morbi Bridge collapse tragedy,” the PM said.

9. The Congress demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident, alleging that prima facie it seems to be a case of "criminal negligence" and "gross misgovernance".

10. Ashwin Mehra, a survivor of Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse, has claimed that some “mischievous children” were kicking the ropes of the bridge before it came down. "It happened around 6.30pm. Some mischievous men were shaking the ropes of the bridge. Three times a noise came from it before it collapsed," said Mehra.

