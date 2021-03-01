State-wise list of domestic Covid-19 restrictions

Several states and Union territories have brought in their own set of travel restrictions and regulations in the last few weeks of February as the number of cases of the coronavirus disease continues to rise across the country.

Here is a list of states and the restrictions they have imposed:

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has made a Covid-19 negative test certificate mandatory for all travellers. Those travelling from Delhi, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Kerala have to undergo RT-PCR tests. For air passengers, samples for the test have to be collected 72 hours prior to departure, for train passengers samples have to be collected 96 hours before departure.

Kerala

No negative Covid test certificate is needed for travellers to gain entry into the state. For business-related travel, a person can stay in the state for a maximum of eight days, and would not need to quarantine. However, to prove they are in the state for business travellers will have to produce a return ticket and submit an itinerary of their travel. Those travelling for other reasons will need to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine and get tested on the 8th day.

West Bengal

West Bengal has made a negative Covid-19 test certificate mandatory for travellers from Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka. The test has to be conducted 72 hours prior to the passengers' departure if travelling by air.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has not made a Covid-19 negative test certificate mandatory for passengers travelling to the state. However, those travelling from Kerala and Maharashtra will need to undergo a 14-day quarantine. Passengers from all the other states have to self-monitor for a period of 14-days. Following which symptomatic travellers will be tested for Covid-19.

Assam

Assam has made a Covid-19 negative certificate mandatory for visitors. The state maintained provisions at the airport for testing those who arrive at the airport without a test result, but that was scheduled to be done away with after February 28.

Odisha

Odisha had made it mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh to undergo one week of home isolation. Those with negative test certificates or vaccination certificates of Covid-19 inoculation are exempted from this order.

Karnataka

Karnataka has made a negative Covid test certificate mandatory for air, train, and by-road travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra. Test results cannot be older than 72 hours from the moment of departure.

The states of Goa, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh have not imposed any travel restrictions so far.