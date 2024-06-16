Statues of freedom fighters and national icons moved to Prerna Sthal in Parliament complex

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the Prerna Sthal — a dedicated area in the Parliament complex for statues of freedom fighters and other icons of the country — on Sunday, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other luminaries in attendance. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Prerna Sthal, on Sunday. (PTI)

The event was not short on controversy though, as Dhankhar and Birla’s praises of the plan were accompanied by Opposition leaders slamming the decision to shift the statues in “an arbitrary and unilateral manner” that went “against the rules and traditions of our Parliament”.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“I consider this work to be very praiseworthy. You will get to see great men at one place. I came here and saw how much their thoughts and personality can influence us. I had heard and thought about Prerna Sthal, but I am very impressed to see that this ground reality will be done in such a grand way,” Dhankhar said.

Hours before the programme, talking to journalists, Birla said statues of 15 leaders and great freedom fighters are installed inside the Parliament complex. “As these statues were located at different places within the complex, it was difficult for visitors to see all the statues. Many visitors did not even know where these statues stood.”

“The main objective of the construction of Prerna Sthal,” Birla added, “is that these statues within the Parliament complex should be installed at one place. That is why it was decided to create a designated spot to ensure that the visitors could come and pay their respects to these great leaders.”

But the Opposition remained unimpressed. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge argued that “​there is a dedicated committee for installing portraits and statues of national leaders and MPs in the Parliament House Complex, called the Committee on the Installation of Portraits and Statues of National Leaders and Parliamentarians in the Parliament House Complex,” which includes MPs from both Houses. “However, the committee has not been reconstituted since 2019,” he said.

Dhankhar called the Prerna Sthal “motivational and inspirational” and maintained that “whoever comes to this Prerna Sthal — from children of every class, students, youth — will take very good memories with them. They will remember our history and this is a very praiseworthy work.”

Birla pointed out that the broader plan for the Parliament complex includes transforming the area into a green belt with numerous gardens and water bodies, showcasing indigenous and seasonal plants to celebrate India’s rich floral diversity. Additionally, to promote eco-friendly practices, battery-operated vehicles have been introduced to transport MPs from the gates to the Parliament House.

Kharge, however, said, “Removing statues arbitrarily, without any consultation, violates the basic spirit of our democracy. There are about 50 such statues or busts throughout the entire Parliament House. ​The statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar were situated in prominent locations and of other major leaders at appropriate locations after due deliberation and consideration. Each statue and its location across the Parliament House complex holds immense value and significance.”

​​“All this has now been brought to a naught in an arbitrary and unilateral manner. ​Such decisions made without any proper discussion and deliberation with the relevant stakeholders are against the rules and traditions of our Parliament,” Kharge added.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “According to the Lok Sabha website, Parliament’s Committee on Portraits and Statues last met on December 18th, 2018. It was not even reconstituted during the 17th Lok Sabha (2019-2024) which also functioned for the first time without the Constitutional post of Deputy Speaker. Today, a major reconfiguration of statues in the Parliament complex is being inaugurated. Clearly it is a decision taken by the ruling regime unilaterally.”