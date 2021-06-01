Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Steps to link Aadhaar with PF account: Check details here

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 05:34 PM IST
If an employee's EPF account is not linked with Aadhaar, it may mean that employer's contribution shall not be credited into the account.(File Photo / Representational Image)

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization's (EPFO) new rules to link Aadhaar number with the provident fund (PF) account came into effect from Tuesday. If the PF account holders fail to adhere to the rule, it will affect their contribution, according to EPFO. In its message to the employers, the EPFO has made Aadhaar linking mandatory for all EPF accounts.

What will happen if Aadhaar is not linked with EPF account?

If an employee's EPF account is not linked with Aadhaar, it may mean that employer's contribution shall not be credited into the account.

What needs to be done?

Link PF account with Aadhaar and also the Universal Account Number (UAN) needs to be Aadhaar verified. A notification in this regard has also been released by the EPFO.

What is the new rule about?

The EPFO has taken a new decision under Section 142 of the Social Security Code 2020. It has instructed the Employer (Company) that from June 1, if PF account is not linked to Aadhaar or UAN is not Aadhaar verified, then its ECR (Electronic Challan cum Return) will not be filed.

How to link EPF with Aadhaar?

  1. Visit the official EPFO website - www.epfindia.gov.in and log in.
  2. Click on online services - e-KYC Portal - link UAN Aadhaar.
  3. Upload the UAN number and mobile number registered with the UAN account.
  4. An One Time Password (OTP) number will be generated on your mobile number. Enter the OTP number in the OTP box and enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number and submit the form. Then click on Proposed to OTP verification option.
  5. Generate OTP on the mobile number or mail linked with your Aadhaar to verify your Aadhaar details. After verification, your Aadhaar will be linked to your PF account.

