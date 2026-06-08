Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: Dalal Street bleeds after Iran war escalates

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: Indian equity benchmarks opened sharply lower on Monday, with the Sensex falling 840 points and the Nifty slipping below the 23,100 mark, as investors reacted to a broad global selloff triggered by surging oil prices, escalating tensions in West Asia and growing fears of higher US interest rates. ...Read More

The BSE Sensex declined 840.28 points, or 1.13%, to 73,403.06 in early trade, while the Nifty 50 dropped 276.50 points, or 1.18%, to 23,090.20. The weak opening came after GIFT Nifty had signalled a gap-down start, tracking sharp losses across Asian markets.

Investors' fears have risen after US and Asian stocks tumbled amid concerns that the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran could disrupt global oil supplies and further stoke inflationary pressures. Brent crude surged above $96 a barrel, adding to worries over the impact of elevated energy prices on global growth.

While the Reserve Bank of India's latest measures to attract foreign capital and the government's tax relief for foreign investors in government securities have improved sentiment, concerns around crude oil prices, foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, the ongoing West Asia conflict and the progress of the monsoon continue to keep market participants cautious.

The RBI effect

The RBI recently kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% for the third consecutive policy meeting. Alongside the policy decision, the central bank announced several measures aimed at boosting foreign capital inflows and supporting the rupee, including easing investment norms for NRIs and OCIs, incentivising FCNR(B) deposits and facilitating foreign currency inflows.

The government also exempted foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from taxes on interest income and capital gains arising from investments in government securities. These steps are expected to improve the attractiveness of Indian financial markets and strengthen investor confidence.

The signals

Despite the supportive domestic measures, global cues have turned negative heading into the new week. GIFT Nifty plunged 356 points, or 1.52%, to 23,091 overnight after stronger-than-expected US jobs data triggered a sharp selloff on Wall Street and pushed US bond yields sharply higher.

The decline points to a weak start for Indian equities on Monday.

The fall comes after the Sensex ended Friday's session 117 points lower at 74,243, while the Nifty 50 slipped 50 points to close at 23,366.70. The sharp drop in GIFT Nifty suggests that global concerns are likely to outweigh domestic optimism at least at the opening bell.

Global cues

Asian shares skidded on Monday after worries about Big Tech investments and rising odds of an interest rate hike sent US stocks to their worst day since October.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 4.2% to 63,804.77. The Japanese government revised the annualised economic growth rate for the first quarter of this year to 1.8%, down from an earlier estimate of 2.1%.

Oil prices surged as Israel launched airstrikes early Monday targeting central and western Iran in response to missile fire. Iranian state television reported explosions in Isfahan, Tabriz and Tehran, without immediately elaborating.

Brent crude, the international standard, jumped $3.50 to $96.59 a barrel. Benchmark U.S. crude surged $3.48 to $94.02 a barrel.

In other share trading, South Korea's Kospi slipped 6.8% to 7,605.42 as Samsung Electronics, the country's biggest company, dropped 7%. SK Hynix declined 3.3%.