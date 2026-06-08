Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: Dalal Street bleeds after Iran war escalates
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: Asian shares skidded on Monday after worries about Big Tech investments and rising odds of an interest rate hike sent US stocks to their worst day since October.
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: Indian equity benchmarks opened sharply lower on Monday, with the Sensex falling 840 points and the Nifty slipping below the 23,100 mark, as investors reacted to a broad global selloff triggered by surging oil prices, escalating tensions in West Asia and growing fears of higher US interest rates. ...Read More
The BSE Sensex declined 840.28 points, or 1.13%, to 73,403.06 in early trade, while the Nifty 50 dropped 276.50 points, or 1.18%, to 23,090.20. The weak opening came after GIFT Nifty had signalled a gap-down start, tracking sharp losses across Asian markets.
Investors' fears have risen after US and Asian stocks tumbled amid concerns that the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran could disrupt global oil supplies and further stoke inflationary pressures. Brent crude surged above $96 a barrel, adding to worries over the impact of elevated energy prices on global growth.
While the Reserve Bank of India's latest measures to attract foreign capital and the government's tax relief for foreign investors in government securities have improved sentiment, concerns around crude oil prices, foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, the ongoing West Asia conflict and the progress of the monsoon continue to keep market participants cautious.
The RBI effect
The RBI recently kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% for the third consecutive policy meeting. Alongside the policy decision, the central bank announced several measures aimed at boosting foreign capital inflows and supporting the rupee, including easing investment norms for NRIs and OCIs, incentivising FCNR(B) deposits and facilitating foreign currency inflows.
The government also exempted foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from taxes on interest income and capital gains arising from investments in government securities. These steps are expected to improve the attractiveness of Indian financial markets and strengthen investor confidence.
The signals
Despite the supportive domestic measures, global cues have turned negative heading into the new week. GIFT Nifty plunged 356 points, or 1.52%, to 23,091 overnight after stronger-than-expected US jobs data triggered a sharp selloff on Wall Street and pushed US bond yields sharply higher.
The decline points to a weak start for Indian equities on Monday.
The fall comes after the Sensex ended Friday's session 117 points lower at 74,243, while the Nifty 50 slipped 50 points to close at 23,366.70. The sharp drop in GIFT Nifty suggests that global concerns are likely to outweigh domestic optimism at least at the opening bell.
Global cues
Asian shares skidded on Monday after worries about Big Tech investments and rising odds of an interest rate hike sent US stocks to their worst day since October.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 4.2% to 63,804.77. The Japanese government revised the annualised economic growth rate for the first quarter of this year to 1.8%, down from an earlier estimate of 2.1%.
Oil prices surged as Israel launched airstrikes early Monday targeting central and western Iran in response to missile fire. Iranian state television reported explosions in Isfahan, Tabriz and Tehran, without immediately elaborating.
Brent crude, the international standard, jumped $3.50 to $96.59 a barrel. Benchmark U.S. crude surged $3.48 to $94.02 a barrel.
In other share trading, South Korea's Kospi slipped 6.8% to 7,605.42 as Samsung Electronics, the country's biggest company, dropped 7%. SK Hynix declined 3.3%.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 11:28:43 am
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: What led to today's sharp fall?
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: The immediate trigger for the market downturn came from renewed military conflict between Iran and Israel. The escalation disrupted regional stability and sent oil prices surging, directly impacting import-dependent economies such as India.
"It has been 100 days since the Iran war began, although it was expected to end within two to four weeks, according to Trump. Iran fired missiles at Israel on Sunday," said banking and market expert Ajay Bagga.
Bagga said US President Donald Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and requested that Israel not retaliate to Iran's latest escalation.
"On Monday morning, Israel struck three Iranian cities with missiles launched from aircraft. Iran has threatened further escalation. Trump is trying to ensure the ceasefire holds. Oil prices have risen sharply, while markets across Asia have fallen this Monday morning," Bagga added.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 11:03:57 am
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: Rupee falls 17 paise to 95.35 against US dollar in early trade
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: Rupee fell 17 paise to 95.35 against US dollar in early trade on Monday, weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market amid strong US economic data and continuing geopolitical uncertainty.
Forex traders said elevated Brent crude prices dented investor sentiments. Crude oil prices surged after Iran launched multiple rounds of missiles toward Israel, raising concerns about the stability of the region and the durability of ceasefire efforts.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 10:59:03 am
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: Goldman sees Rupee weakness capped after steps to boost inflows
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: The Indian rupee’s slide may be nearing a floor after authorities unveiled measures to boost foreign inflows, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
The steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India and the government “should limit the depreciation pressure on the rupee,” Goldman analysts including Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a note. “We envisage a plateau in the dollar/rupee cross rate.”
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 10:20:46 am
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: Which shares were hit the hardest today?
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: From the 30-Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent, Bajaj Finance and Eternal were among the biggest laggards.
Power Grid, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India and Axis Bank were the winners.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:46:56 am
Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates: Why higher US rates matter
Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates: Expectations of higher US interest rates typically reduce the appeal of emerging markets such as India, prompting investors to shift funds towards dollar-denominated assets.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:35:19 am
Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates: Asian markets tumble too
Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates: The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index dropped 2.7%, while South Korea's KOSPI fell 4.8% and Japan's Nikkei shed 3.8%, reflecting heightened risk aversion across the region.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:29:38 am
Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates: All sectors under pressure
Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates: Selling was broad-based as all 16 major sectoral indices traded in negative territory. Financial stocks fell 1.3%, while IT shares dropped 1.5%, leading the market decline.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:18:10 am
Stock market Live Updates: Sensex sinks over 840 points, Nifty slips below 23,100 at open
Stock market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened sharply lower on Monday, mirroring weakness across global markets amid escalating Middle East tensions, surging crude oil prices and concerns over higher US interest rates. The BSE Sensex fell 840.28 points, or 1.13%, to 73,403.06 in early trade, while the Nifty 50 declined 276.50 points, or 1.18%, to 23,090.20. Investor sentiment remained under pressure after Brent crude climbed above $96 a barrel and Asian markets witnessed a broad-based selloff.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:15:53 am
Stock market Live Updates: Oil prices climbs after Israel attacks Iran
Brent oil prices jumped more than $3 a barrel on Monday, initially spooked by Israel's launch of renewed strikes on Lebanon a day earlier, but also gaining further steam after sounds of explosions were heard in Iran.
Sounds of blasts were heard - in Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan eroding hopes for an imminent end to the wider war and a restart to crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures rose $3.20 or 3.39% to $96.24 a barrel while U.S. crude futures were up $2.87 or 3.17% at $93.41 per barrel as of 0333 GMT.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:11:27 am
Stock market Live Updates: Foreign investors continue selling
Stock market Live Updates: FPIs have sold $28.63 billion worth of Indian equities so far in 2026, already surpassing last year's record annual outflows amid concerns over oil prices and global uncertainty.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 08:47:18 am
Sensex, Nifty Today Live Updates: Indian markets set for weak start
Sensex, Nifty Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty futures at 23,138 signal a gap-down opening of around 1% for the Nifty 50, tracking sharp losses across Asian markets amid rising geopolitical tensions and higher oil prices.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 08:34:21 am
Stock market Live Updates: A recap of Sensex, Nifty
The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most-valued firms eroded by ₹1.25 lakh crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit, in-line with a bearish trend in equities.
Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex declined 532.4 points, or 0.71 per cent, and the NSE Nifty dipped 181.05 points, or 0.76 per cent.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 08:31:37 am
Stock market Live Updates: Korean markets hit lower circuit, trading halted
Stock market Live Updates: South Korean stocks plunged, imperiling the world’s biggest rally, as investors pulled back from artificial intelligence bets that have fueled the bull market in global equities.
The Kospi Index tumbled more than 8%, triggering a 20-minute trading halt by the stock exchange shortly after market open. Memory maker Samsung Electronics Co. fell as much as 11% while peer SK Hynix Inc. slid 10%.