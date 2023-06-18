Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Stone pelted at Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Stone pelted at Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express in UP's Muzaffarnagar

ByShobhit Gupta
Jun 18, 2023 10:57 PM IST

In yet another incident of stone pelting on Vande Bharat Express, the Delhi-Dehradun semi-high speed train was targeted by unidentified miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar railway station on Sunday.

Damaged window of Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express. (Hindustan Times)

According to the initial reports, no one was hurt in the incident, though a windowpane of one of the coaches has been damaged.

A case against unidentified miscreants has been registered by Railway Police Force. Further details are awaited.

PM Narendra Modi, last month, virtually flagged off Uttarakhand's first Vande Bharat Express train connecting Dehradun to Delhi's Anand Vihar terminal. The train covers a distance of 302 km in four hours and forty-five minutes. It operates six days a week, except Wednesday.

