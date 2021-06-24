Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Stop fooling us: Uttarakhand HC tells state govt on Covid-19 preparedness

The division bench hearing a PIL related to the state government's handling of Covid-19, reprimanded health secretary Amit Negi and said that their arrangements are inadequate
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta
UPDATED ON JUN 24, 2021 01:41 PM IST
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger for a Covid-19 test. (PTI Photo)

The Uttarakhand High Court reprimanded the state government for the manner, in which it was preparing to deal with the third wave of Covid-19 and asked it to gear up for the Delta Plus variant.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma hearing a PIL (public interest litigation) related to the Uttarakhand government's handling of Covid-19, reprimanding health secretary Amit Negi and said that "you cannot leave the children to die, your arrangements are insufficient".

The court said, "The Delta variant was spread across the country in a month, the Delta Plus variant will not take even three months. What are you doing to save our children? You must be thinking that Delta Plus variant will say let the government prepare first then it will attack."

"Stop fooling us as we know the reality. Don't tell the Chief Justice that there is Ram Rajya in Uttarakhand and that we live in heaven," the high court said.

The Court further commented that while there is a need to work on a war footing during the pandemic, bureaucratic hurdles are being created to delay processes.

It also questioned the government on its claim of having adequate ambulances.

"You have enough ambulance. The claim is false, you talk about enough ambulances in the state, while there are frequent reports that pregnant women in the hills do not get ambulances, they have to be taken by palanquins," the court added.

The court posted the matter for the next hearing on July 7, by that time the Chief Secretary and the Health Secretary will have to file an affidavit with details.

