Stop advertisements against NRC implementation, court tells Bengal govt

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 18:13 IST

The Calcutta high court on Monday passed an interim order stopping the television and online advertisements the West Bengal government had been running since last week, saying it will not implement citizenship laws in the state.

In the video advertisement, chief minister Mamata Banerjee is shown telling people that they need not worry because in Bengal she will not implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by lawyer Nilanjan Bhattacharjee who questioned the constitutional legality of the state government’s advertisement.

While the hearing was on, the advocate general Kishore Dutta told the court that the advertisement had already been taken off the air and internet. At this point Bhattacharjee pointed out that in the portal of the West Bengal Police the advertisement was still there. On hearing this, the court passed the interim order till the next hearing on January 9.

As many as four petitions relating to the advertisement, CAA and NRC have so far been filed at the Calcutta high court. One of the petitioners even questioned how can Mamata Banerjee, in her capacity as chief minister, declare that CAA will not be implemented in her state.

No Trinamool Congress leader reacted to the high court order.

Significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a mammoth rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday criticised the Bengal chief minister for opposing CAA and misleading people.

Monday’s court order was passed while the Bharatiya Janata Party was holding a roadshow in Kolkata welcoming the new citizenship law.