India News
‘Stop witch-hunting SRK, have empathy’: Shashi Tharoor on Aryan’s arrest in drugs case

Published on Oct 05, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said he is repelled by the “ghoulish epicaricacy” shown by those now witch-hunting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan after the latter's eldest son Aryan Khan, 23, was sent to NCB custody till October 7 in drugs case.
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Congress leader and Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday took to Twitter to take a jibe on those “witch-hunting” Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his eldest son Aryan Khan’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a cruise rave party raid case.

“I am no fan of recreational drugs and haven’t ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting Shah Rukh Khan on his son’s arrest,” he wrote in a post on Twitter.

Tharoor further asked people to have some empathy. “The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23-year-old’s face in it,” his tweet read.

His statement comes in the backdrop of enormous media frenzy and reactions on social media platforms in view of Aryan’s arrest in the drugs case. The eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan was arrested, along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion designer Munmun Dhamecha, on Sunday after NCB officials raided a Goa-bound cruise ship on Saturday late night. The trio was first remanded to one-day NCB custody by a magistrate court in Mumbai, and on Monday, the same was extended till October 7.

In his statement to the court during the hearing, which he submitted via his counsel Satish Manishinde, Aryan argued that he was invited to the cruise party as a guest and didn't have any contacts with the organisers. “Nothing has been found in my bag during [the] search,” he informed the court via Manishinde.

The Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh (representing the NCB) said that WhatsApp chats found in Aryan’s phone “clearly shows the nexus” and that it is necessary to confront all accused and decode the code words used in the messages.

shashi tharoor aryan khan shah rukh khan narcotics control bureau bollywood
