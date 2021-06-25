Storm, gusty winds break Delhi's humid spell; IMD says light rain, thunderstorm expected

The weather in the national capital turned on Friday evening, marking a possible onset of pre-monsoon as light storm and gusty winds put an end to a hot and humid June seen so far.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain for Friday.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi & NCR during next 2 hours," the IMD said in a tweet.

Adjoining areas like Badurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Gannaur, Sonipat and Gohana are also likely to witness a shift in weather, IMD said.

On Wednesday, the IMD said Delhi will have to wait another week before the monsoon can officially hit the national Capital.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said, “Further progress is unlikely in the remaining parts of the country, including in Delhi for the next seven days at least.”

Srivastava said that till monsoon showers arrive in Delhi, Delhiites will have to continue to bear with the sultry weather.

Monsoon has so far covered most parts of the country except parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. “The salient feature of the monsoon in 2021 is its progress to eastern, central and adjoining northwest India earlier than normal (up to 7-10 days). However, further progress over the remaining parts of the country is unlikely during the next seven days,” IMD said.