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Strategic partnership: India, Sweden upgrade bilateral ties

India and Sweden on Sunday upgraded their relations to a strategic partnership to drive cooperation in areas ranging from defence to technology as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson joined European Commission President Ursula von der Leyden to discuss ways to deepen collaboration to ensure stability in an unpredictable global environment.

Published on: May 18, 2026 07:04 am IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, Oslo
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India and Sweden on Sunday upgraded their relations to a strategic partnership to drive cooperation in areas ranging from defence to technology as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson joined European Commission President Ursula von der Leyden to discuss ways to deepen collaboration to ensure stability in an unpredictable global environment.

Strategic partnership: India, Sweden upgrade bilateral ties

Von der Leyen joined the two leaders for a European roundtable for industry in Sweden, the third stop in Modi’s five-nation tour. Discussions also focused on building on the India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement, which is expected to be signed by the end of the year, to shore up trade and investment amid the disruptions created by the trade policies of the US.

Modi told the business meet that India-Sweden ties are based on democratic values, rule of law and human-centric development, and the two sides will elevate their relations to a strategic partnership that will advance on key pillars such as defence, emerging technologies, the green transition and people-to-people ties.

“Political, economic and strategic convergence between India and Europe is crucial for peace and stability throughout the world,” Modi said. “In today’s tense global situation, close cooperation between democracies like India and Sweden is of particular importance. India has always emphasised dialogue and diplomacy to resolve various tensions and problems.”

Von der Leyden, without directly referring to the geoeconomic churn created by the trade and tariff policies of the US, noted how the India-EU FTA — described as “the mother of all deals” — will lead to a shared market of more than two billion people, accounting for a quarter of global GDP, and result in more than 90% of tariff cuts.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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