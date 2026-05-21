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Stray animal menace reflects major governance failure: Ex-Union minister Shanta Kumar

Stray animal menace reflects major governance failure: Ex-Union minister Shanta Kumar

Published on: May 21, 2026 04:27 pm IST
PTI |
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Dharamshala, Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and ex-Union minister Shanta Kumar on Thursday said that the growing menace of stray animals in the country, particularly dogs and cows, reflects a serious governance failure in the world's largest democracy.

Stray animal menace reflects major governance failure: Ex-Union minister Shanta Kumar

In a statement issued here, he said that people across the world would be surprised to learn that the issue of stray dogs has repeatedly reached the Supreme Court of India.

He said the Supreme Court's primary responsibility is to safeguard the Constitution and ensure governance according to constitutional principles.

He questioned why civic authorities and governments had failed to address the issue effectively.

He observed that lakhs of dog-bite cases are reported across the country every year, while stray animals also cause traffic disruptions in many cities and towns. In several rural areas, he claimed, farmers have been forced to abandon agricultural activities because of the increasing menace of stray animals.

Shanta Kumar further pointed out that India has thousands of temples possessing assets worth crores of rupees. He suggested that temples could play a constructive role by establishing and supporting Gaushalas , which would ensure better utilisation of devotees' donations while also contributing to social welfare.

 
dharamshala shanta kumar
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