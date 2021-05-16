Stricter curbs in Assam from Sunday amid Covid-19 surge: Check details here

Amid the surge of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) across the country, the Assam government will go for stricter restrictions from Sunday until further orders. Assam chief secretary Jishnu Baruah, who is also the chairperson of the State Disaster Management Authority has announced this decision.

"In continuation of the order dated 12 May 2021, and in the exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 22(2) (h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned, in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority, Assam, hereby issues the following directives which will be applicable in respect of urban areas and adjacent areas within 5 km radius from the periphery of municipal corporation / municipal boards/ revenue towns and shall come into force with effect from 5 AM of May 16, 2021 until further orders", read the order copy by the government.

Assam on Saturday reported 5,347 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24-hours while 63 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 2,123, as per the state health bulletin. It currently has over 44,008 active Covid-19 cases.

Check out the fresh guidelines here:

All shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 11am on all days. All vehicles other than government vehicles and those exempted will be allowed to ply in accordance with an odd-even formula to be decided by the jurisdictional District Disaster Management Authority between 5am to 12 noon. This restriction will, however, not apply to personal vehicles used for medical emergencies. This order is applicable in urban and adjacent areas within 5 km radius from the periphery of municipal corporation, municipal boards and revenue towns.

