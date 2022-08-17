Student from Puducherry dies of drug overdose in Goa, say police

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 17, 2022 12:31 AM IST
A college student from Pondicherry died of suspected drug overdose at Goa Medical College and Hospital where he was admitted in a serious condition on Tuesday morning, a police spokesperson said.
Rishwanth, 21, had arrived in Goa along with three friends on Saturday
ByHT Correspondent, Panaji

Rishwanth, 21, had arrived in Goa along with three friends on Saturday. He was admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday morning after he complained of uneasiness, and then referred to Goa Medical College and Hospital, according to the spokesperson.

The deceased’s friends, however, claimed he had not consumed any narcotics substances.

“We received information from hospital authorities about a death due to suspected drug overdose and have registered a case of unnatural death,” the spokesperson said.

The post-mortem report is awaited, the spokesperson added.

